‘A little bit of everything’: Home, Garden and Lifestyles show goes virtual for spring event

The Union’s Associate Publisher Julia Stidham poses with one of the many animals typically in attendance at the annual Home, Garden & Lifestyle show. This springs show has moved online with a virtual hub at https://homegarden.theunion.com/. Provided photo



The 35th annual Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show is presented by The Union Newspaper with a bit of a twist this weekend. As with so many other events, this show has gone virtual this year. While the organization was hoping for a live spring show, uncertainties around pandemic restrictions pushed them onto the world wide web, but there is still much to see, do, and learn about landscape and home design.

A live Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show is in the works for October at the fairgrounds. In the meantime, vendors are gathering on the Union hub theunion.com/homeshow to provide visitors with a vast array of opportunities to browse, connect, ask questions, take advantage of show specials, and even get quotes on projects.

Simply log into the site where about 30 vendors will gather. Click on the exhibitor's logo and it will take you to their page. Event Manager Deana Graydon said people can explore and learn about home improvement from the privacy of their own home.

Critter chef Lindsey McClerin shows off her selection of healthy pet treats and food from her Shinto's booth during a previous in-person Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show.

“It’s not a Zoom thing at all. You can look at each of the pages. You can browse and see what they have. Some have specials going on that you can take advantage of during the show,” explained Graydon.

In addition, there will be demonstrations including one on fire safety.

“Chief Matthias of Cal Fire is going to be talking about the Ready, Set, Go! Program,” said Graydon. “That will be exciting.”

Should you have questions about landscaping, for example, Graydon said there are a number of exhibitors who have answers. “We just happen to have some of your favorite people. We have All Phase Land Clearing. Leaf It To Me is going to be there. And Maxim Tree Service is going to be there.”

Beam Easy Living will be in the hub, showing off a variety of products.

“They have their Sonos sound system, security systems, vacuums, the Big Green Egg (barbeque) and home entertainment systems,” said Graydon.

Live chats will be set up so people can ask questions on the spot.

Apollo Home Performance is new to the show. They offer solar, roofing, windows, HVAC and generators. Byers Enterprises will be at the show as well, according to Graydon.

“Byers is going to be there. They have a really cool page, and they do everything! They do gutters and roofing and solar and sola tube, land clearing and all kinds of stuff.”

Other exhibitors of note include Economy Pest Control. Eco Spas will be touting the hard cover spa which is reportedly 25% more efficient than the traditional vinyl cover. Visitors can also peruse the pages of granite and tile experts, such as Granite Transformations, Diamond Glaze, and Dean Fabrication Granite and Tile. Other specialty vendors such as Budget Blinds and The Hang Up will be there as well.

General home improvement suppliers including Diamond Pacific and Hills Flat Lumber will also have a special page for those attending the virtual show.

In addition, some lifestyle exhibitors will be offering information and show specials, from EA Family Services to Damsel in Defense, the lifestyle aspect of the show will be available throughout the weekend.

“We have a little bit of everything,” said Graydon.

“Since we can’t do an actual physical show, this is the next best thing. You can go and check out everything from your home. You can see what they have and what they are offering. There may be some contests. Live chat will be available from some of the vendors,” Graydon continued. “What is really cool is that they have everything on the page, and it links straight to the exhibitor’s website so you can get an estimate.”

Planning the Home, Garden & Lifestyle event has been a whirlwind Graydon said.

“Only a few weeks ago, we decided to go virtual because of the uncertainty of the county regulations and other unknowns. We thought it was going to happen (live) but there was just no way. There was no way to plan. This is a different thing. This is not a Zoom meeting like everyone is doing. You can actually almost go into their shop and see that they have this and that and then make decisions, get an estimate, live chat – everything is in one place.”

Go to theunion.com/homeshow to explore the show’s many features. Graydon noted the links will not be fully operational until the event this weekend, with specials exclusive to Home, Garden and Lifestyle Show participants.

“We’ll be available to chat Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., making sure everybody gets to where they want to go to see what they want to see. If they have any questions, there will be help available.”

Demonstrations are planned throughout the weekend. The Nevada County Contractors Association magazine will be available on the website.

This virtual experience will give people some great ideas and expose them to what the exhibitors have to offer, according to Graydon.

“I hope they enjoy the experience and are able to find what they need to their spring projects. We want to send them to local people who can help them.”

This virtual gathering is a precursor to a live event planned for Oct. 9 and 10 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

“I can’t wait,” Graydon said “I’ve been waiting to do this home show for two years now. And it just hasn’t happened. We are planning on going all out for that one.”

“All out” means live animals will be back, children’s activities, food, entertainment and even more vendors displaying their wares and offering home improvement ideas.

Plans for the live fall event are underway. The hope for this virtual event in spring is to get ideas to bloom. For more information go to theunion.com and click on homeshow.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com .