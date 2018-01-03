A literary show… for the illiterate! — Comedy duo Figment joins the Nugget Fringe Festival in Grass Valley

INFO: Learn more at ​www.figmentally.com or bit.ly/fignugget ​ for more creative content and previews.

TICKETS: $10 for Kids, $16 for adults. Tickets at the door and online at: bit.ly/fignugget

Imagine Charlie Chaplin stumbles into a painting by Salvador Dalí; that should give a sense of the genre-defying show, Figmentally.

Dive into the world of a curious writer whose uncontrollable imagination takes over her story and life. Brought to life through comedy improv, magic, unexpected puppetry, acrobatic dance, and playful audience immersion.

The award winning theatrical circus comedy duo, ​Figment​, from Oakland, brings a mind-genre-defying, show Jan. 19-27 at​ Off Center Stage during the Nugget Fringe Festival​.

Drea Lusion and Eric Parthum, from Oakland (CA) and the Lookout Arts Quarry (WA), are two touring artists who uniquely blend new and old world vaudevillian antics with theater — building a new universe of laughter and magic for their audiences — using circus, dance, improv comedy and physical theatre that entices audience participation.

The duo ​​"are charming, expressive, and funny, this wildly imaginative show is based mostly in movement, physical comedy, acrobatics, and, of course, circus arts.​" (Georgia Straight, Vancouver).​ ​

Figment​ally brings fresh storytelling and wonder that spotlight the wavering line between imagination and reality.

Recommended Stories For You

Fresh off full-house runs in Vancouver, BC, Saskatoon, Bellingham, Fresno and Oakland, CA and awarded "Most Beautiful Production" (Zootown Fringe), the duo has created "gut-bustingly funny" show (Georgia Straight, Vancouver).

It's "​a figment of your imagination that you will want to play over and over again" (Marc Gonzalez, Road to 1000).

​Figmentally​ ​draws viewers into the world of a curious writer, whose own inventiveness threatens to hijack her story.

Floating blobs, dancing feather pens and melting chairs are only a hint of the magic to come.

Audiences may find themselves catching invisible balls, inexplicably wiggling or falling in love with furniture, ultimately discovering the reality of our own imaginations.

Full houses in Vacouver, BC and at the Saskatoon Fringe Festival, winning "Best of Venue," "Figmentally surely ranks as one of the gems of this year's Fringe, a cheerful melange of dance, mime and physical comedy." — Saskatoon StarPhoenix.

​"Amazing and refreshing, they keep the audience engaged and enthralled with their comedic shenanigans" (Indie Voice Blog).

Figmentally​ is written for adults, but children may understand it even better! The duo openly extend hilarity and participation to all ages and families.

For more information about Figment see their website at http://www.figmentally.com, or visit bit.ly/fignugget for more on the festival.