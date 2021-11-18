‘A joyful time’: Nevada City United Methodist Church to host 30th annual Craft Faire

Enjoy the Thanksgiving weekend and get a jump on holiday shopping at the 30th annual Nevada City United Methodist Church Craft Faire. Volunteer publicist Christine Barnes explained the long tradition began as a means to support church programs. “We began in 1991 when some members decided to raise money to support the various ministries of the church,” explained Barnes. “They had enough crafters who decided to form this merry little band of people making goodies all year long and we start selling them on Thanksgiving weekend.”

“It’s a major fundraiser,” said Barnes. “The church used to have a lot of community events — a kid’s festival at Halloween. We used to have a fun run, we used to hold a chicken lunch and we held a Dixie land jazz concert on Fat Tuesday and none of that is happening now because of COVID. We sell bratwurst at the fair and we are having the Craft Faire.”

The church members are continuing their prayer shawl ministry where members meet (on Zoom) to knit and crochet items for people who have experienced a loss. They also support families in need with food baskets and gifts at the holidays and they actively support Habitat for Humanity, among other programs. All of the money raised at the holiday Craft Faire support these programs.

“It’s a joyful time,” said Barnes. “It’s very hectic. Everyone is pretty done in by the time the holidays are over! We work on it all year and we have an amazing group of crafters.”

Barnes noted the fellowship and familiarity is a positive part of those who participate. Crafts range from unique hand sewn gifts items such as hot pads, tea towels and pillows but extends to wood working, and jewelry making. About two dozen crafters will fill the back area of the Methodist Church located on Broad Street in Nevada City.

Barnes noted the church has a long history, explaining the church was founded in 1850 by Isaac Own, a Welsh man and the first church was built in 1851 on West Broad Street to get it away from the commotion of Nevada City but was moved a year later. “The moved the church closer to all the sinning going on in Nevada City. You’ve got to go where the sin is!” A pamphlet is available at the church that outlines the history. The church has been active for years.

The United Methodist Church was also featured in the 2006 Hallmark movie, “The Christmas Card” starring Ed Asner. “Many of our members were used as extras so it’s fun to watch the movie and see so many of our members.” She said people still come by to see the church that was in the movie. She said people can see the church and take some time to visit the Craft Faire.

Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, crafts will be sold from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 28, the Craft Faire will be open after services, beginning at noon and ending at 4 p.m. The Craft Faire will be open during the three Sundays and two Wednesdays of Victorian Christmas.

About 25 members of the church contribute crafts. While Barnes takes care of publicity, she also makes some tea towels and greeting cards. Kay and Bob Zuelsdorf lead the group. Bob makes wood crafts including cutting boards, wooden reindeer, and other items; while Kay does quilt, sewing and many other items. There will be hand crafted ornaments, needle arts, wood crafts, greeting cards, candles, gardening and home décor and toys. Expect jams and jellies and plenty of baked goods.

Barnes said all the money goes to the church and there’s more, “Dog clothes! Clothes for your dog, isn’t that great? And little knitted mice that contain catnip. Wall hangings … a lot of Christmas things but also a lot of things that aren’t just Christmas — sock monkeys, chili sauce, mistle toe and glittered pinecones. And there are some gag gifts, too. It’s so fun. We are exhausted when it is over, but it is so much fun.”

There are many other items and Barnes encourages people to come out and see for yourself. She said they do have one table dedicated to an international project called SERRV. “That’s an international project formed in 1949 to help displaced refugees in Europe. There are beautiful items from all over the world.” The table is organized by members Barbara and George Dean. Crafts come from 24 countries and benefit international artisans.

Aside from proceeds from the designated SERRV table, all money raised will support church programs such as Sunday school, study programs and many other ministries.

The building, with its age and the membership continue to bring a long and storied history to the community. Support the work of the church while checking off items from your holiday shopping list and take in some Nevada City history all at once with a visit to the annual Craft Faire. Follow the signage to find the craft fair in the back of the building.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can hear her episodes at https://www.buzzsprout.com/1332253 . She can be reached at holliesallwrite@gmail.com

KNOW & GO WHO: Nevada City United Methodist Church WHAT: Craft Faire WHEN: Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, noon–4 p.m. Victorian Christmas – Sunday afternoons, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, 1–6 p.m. Wednesday evenings, Dec. 8 and 15, 5–9 p.m. WHERE: Nevada City United Methodist Church, 433 Broad Street, Nevada City

