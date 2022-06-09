A ‘homecoming’ and KVMR fundraiser greet longtime folk artist John McCutcheon

You could say John McCutcheon’s show this Sunday (June 12) at the Center for the Arts is sort of a home away from homecoming.

Huh?

Let’s let the consummate folksinger, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist, um, tell the story.

“It was nearly 40 years ago that Utah Phillips and I were trying to figure out how to hang out a little bit, and he convinced me to come to Grass Valley Nevada City to do a show for KVMR (89.5 FM) radio.”

“And I had no idea how much that evening was going to change my life and how much the Nevada City Grass Valley community would feel like a home away from home for me,” muses McCutcheon. “This is a trip that has been two and a half years in the making.”

Yup, he’s adamant about that.

“So I cannot tell you how excited I am to be coming back to the Center For The Arts for this show,” he says with a smile about the 7 p.m. performance and fundraiser for the nonprofit Nevada City community radio station KVMR, something he’d done annually for decades until now.

For a half century, McCutcheon has toured the world with the exception of the past two years. Without planes to catch, soundchecks to make, concert halls and clubs to fill, he stayed home instead and wrote — a lot. His first new recording — “Cabin Fever: Songs from the Quarantine” (2020) — was composed in a mere three weeks, but he didn’t stop there.

“When you’re in that (creative) zone, you never want to leave it,” he notes. “It’s exciting, fascinating, revealing. You’re not entirely in control and you’re just hanging on for the ride!”

And what a ride it’s been.

Once McCutcheon hit 100, yes, 100 new songs, he decided to step back and figure out what, exactly, to do with this bounty. “Bucket List”, an 18-song feast, came out last September and was his 42nd release. “Leap!” is due out this fall.

Filled with his well-known storytelling prowess, “Bucket List” explores a small town in France that has harbored refugees for centuries, the piano that first played “We Shall Overcome”, kids’ crayon art, the atonement of a former white supremacist and even the World Lacrosse Games.

“Having too many songs is a nice problem to have,” he jokes. “I love these stories and wanted to share what I found therein.”

The Smoke Rise, Georgia-based musician, whom Johnny Cash once referred to as “the most impressive instrumentalist I’ve ever heard”, is looking forward to his “Left Coast” tour, including his upcoming Strings Concerts – produced performance at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley.

“I’ve got two new albums, lots of new stories, too many new songs and a passel of old favorites for y’all,” reveals McCutcheon.

“So come out, we’ve only got two and a half years of catching up to do.”

Advance tickets are only available via stringsconcerts.com.

Folksinger, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist John McCutcheon does a KVMR fundraiser performance produced by Strings Concerts at the Center For The Arts this Sunday June 12 at 7 p.m.

Provided photo