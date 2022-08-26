‘A great way to restore and lift your spirit:’ Final Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert Sunday
Under the direction of Cheryl Woldseth, the 60-member Nevada County Concert Band invites community members to attend the third and final Pioneer Park Picnic Pops concerts at Pioneer Park, according to a press release.
“Make it your tradition to enjoy a picnic pops concert with the Nevada County Concert Band,” the release said. “You’ll hear toe-tapping marches, a Blues Brothers medley, familiar folk songs, favorites from Simon & Garfunkel, and more.”
The theme of this concert is “Ups & Downs.“ The release states ”it’ll be a great way to restore and lift your spirit.“
The concert is free, open to the public, accessible, and perfect for families, the release states. Bring a lawn chair, a picnic dinner, taste some great food from local vendors Lazy Dog & Top Dog and enjoy a wonderful evening at the park, the release states.
Source: Nevada County Concert Band
WHAT: The third and final Pioneer Park Picnic Pops Concert
WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 28, 5 – 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Pioneer Park Bandshell at Nile St. and Nimrod St., Nevada City
THEME: “Ups & Downs”
MORE INFO: Free – non-profit donations appreciated
