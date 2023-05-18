The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra (MIMYO), in partnership with MIM’s after school programs and several Nevada County schools, will present their spring concert on Tuesday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Cultural Center in Grass Valley.

MIMYO is a part of multiple education programs serving Nevada County Schools and classrooms. The Music in the Mountains’ Youth Education programs range from after-school enrichment programs to in-classroom learning. The Music in the Mountains Youth Orchestra (MIMYO) serves more than 30 young musicians with adult mentors and is conducted by Conductor Wayland Whitney.