‘A gift to the community:’ Altar Show to feature more than 40 mini-altars

The 21st Annual Altar Show: Renewal & Remembrance will open on Saturday, Oct. 22. The show will feature small scale commemorative art constructions.

The annual free and non-juried exhibition will be held Oct. 22 through Oct. 30, from noon to 7 p.m. daily. The exhibit will be held for the first time at ASiF (Artist Studios in the Foothills) at 940 Idaho-Maryland Road in Grass Valley.

The event is considered “a gift to the community from artists and altaristas of the Sierra Nevada Foothills”.

This year’s show will feature more than 40 mini-altars covering a broad spectrum of topics in a new format limited to 24 inches in width. A variety of media will be used including: sculpture, collage, assemblage, painting, photography and more.

Altar themes are limited only by the altar-makers’ imaginations. The work can be inspiring, mysterious, insightful, humorous, informative, or even outrageous. Some constructions embrace the tradition of “Dia de los Muertos” celebrations made to honor deceased loved ones. Others altar-makers choose to convey an array of personal and contemporary themes, views, and concerns including global, environmental and social issues.

Although the works are not primarily religious in nature, the event provides altar makers and viewers a safe place to renew and remember, and an opportunity to be part of a sacred space.

The public reception will be held on Sunday, Oct. 23, from 3 to 5 p.m., when guests will enjoy refreshments and meet many altaristas while viewing the show.

The Altar Show is held in association with the Miner’s Foundry, a nonprofit cultural and educational foundation.

For more information on the 2022 Altar Show or to view altars from previous shows visit the Altar Show website at http://www.thealtarshowgv.org or call (530)265-3900.

Source: The Altar Show

FILE — A couple of Altar Show attendees take in one of the many altars meant to honor a specific person or idea during the 2019 show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. The altars of the Altar Show take on many forms and will be on display this year at the ASiF Studios.

File Photo by Elias Funez

Artist Kat Barrie’s altar ‘Sisters’ is an example of one of the more than 40 mini-altars that will be on display at this year’s exhibition, taking place from Oct. 22 through Oct. 30.

Submitted photo

Artist Lin Schiffner's altar "Parents" is another example of one of altars that will be on display at this year’s exhibition.

Submitted photo