A family friendly camping & music experience in the Sierra Nevada

The 8th Annual Guitarfish Music Festival is happening July 26-29 at the Cisco Grove Campground near Truckee.

The four-day festival is an intimate camping experience for music lovers made extra special by its magical setting in the Sierra Nevada.

The venue, the idyllic Cisco Grove Campground, is nestled a mile high in the Sierra Nevada on the south fork of the Yuba River, making it the perfect spot to escape the summer heat.

The 350 acre campground boasts ample shaded camping and swimming holes aplenty.

Trees, boulders and hills form a natural amphitheater for a high-grade sonic experience at the main stage, and the adventurous can partake in the mountain biking and hiking trails which are within stone's throw of the festival site.

To add to the magic, the 2018 festival takes place under the light of a full moon.

The funk fueled line-up features bay area groove maestros Con Brio, Brooklyn based dance party instigators Pimps of Joytime, the powerhouse of talent that is Orgone, dance-inducing live-tronica from Dynohunter, and rocket-ship tight funk from DJ Williams' Shots Fired (featuring members of Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Greyboy All-Stars, Dave Matthews Band & Slightly Stoopid).

Both Afrolicious and Within wield booty-ful beats with Afro-Latin zest and flair. Born at the Boom Boom Room in San Francisco, Royal Jelly Jive melds soul, rock, swing & hip-hop for a one of a kind dance floor experience. And then there is Steve Poltz; a one-man tour de force. He will have you cheering, crying, singing and laughing; all in one song.

Guitarfish has been referred to as "summer camp for music lovers with families."

The Festival prides itself on being one of the true family friendly music festivals on the west coast and this is evident in their "Kidsville" program.

Local non-profit Kindred Art & Folk Institute have the Kidsville area bustling with interactive, hands on projects such as button making, t-shirt printing, dance workshops and henna tattoos to delight and engage growing minds.

Guitarfish Festival takes place July 26-29. For more information and tickets go to guitarfishfestival.com.

About Guitarfish Music Festival

Established in 2011, Guitarfish is an annual event known equally for its funk-tastic, groove-fueled musical line up and its beautiful setting high in the Sierra.

The stage features world class live music from funk and soul to rock and electronica and everything in between.

The setting, the stunning Cisco Grove campground, comes complete with a natural amphitheater for a music bowl, ample shaded camping and its own swimming hole. Guitarfish offers everything else you would expect from a large-scale festival — great music, yoga, kids activities, vendors, workshops and art — in an intimate, family friendly setting.

Since 2016, Guitarfish has been partnering with the Joshua Tree Music Festival to co-produce the event.

Source: Guitarfish Music Festival