A dose of music and laughter

Music and laughter are great medicine. InConcert Sierra’s Third Sunday Virtual Concert Series featuring past performances will bring you a high-quality dosage of each with “Chamber Favorites with Local Favorites” on March 21.

Photo by Carolyn Valle

The concert was originally presented in March 2016 featuring musicians from the InConcert Sierra Orchestra. The program is unique with all five movements of Dvorak’s Serenade for Strings Op. 22 for Octet dispersed throughout the program. Interspersed with Dvorak’s work will include favorites of the chamber literature written by Schubert, a dynamic Nonet by the Czech composer Martinu, a Sextet by Poulenc, and some daring Bagatelles by the Hungarian Ligeti.

ICS Artistic Director and pianist Ken Hardin is joined by local favorites — violinists Richard Altenbach and Kristen Autry, Melinda Rayne on viola, Jia-mo Chen on cello, Tom Derthick on bass, Kirsti Powell on flute, Murray Campbell on oboe, Elizabeth McAllister on clarinet, Dave Riddles on bassoon, and the late and beloved Cameron Kopf on horn.

Hardin said “Watching the recording of this concert, I have to admit, it was just magical and I’m delighted to present this unusual, whimsical and absolutely delightful program again, albeit virtually. Throughout the concert, several of us made comments about the music and I had forgotten how humorous we were — the audience was in stitches.”

KNOW & GO WHAT: InConcert Sierra presents Chamber Favorites with Local Favorites WHEN: Sunday, March 21, 2 p.m. WHERE: Virtual presentation streaming on InConcert Sierra’s YouTube channel and http://www.inconcertsierra.org TICKETS: Free of charge

Hardin also reminisced, “I remember Richard, Kirsti and I had a blast creating this program, and we all had a great time on stage together. The end result shows the camaraderie and our dedication to what we love to do, which is to play great music together. I truly miss working with my colleagues.”

The concert may be viewed online at http://www.inconcertsierra.org , or the InConcert Sierra YouTube channel. All of the InConcert Sierra virtual concerts are free of charge during this 2020-21 season.

InConcert Sierra is a Nevada County nonprofit classical music organization. Its mission is to present exceptional world-class classical and choral performances that inspire and enhance our cultural life, and to provide robust educational opportunities for youth and adults.

For more information, please call 530-273-3990, or visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org .

Source: InConcert Sierra