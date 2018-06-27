A country legend returns to Grass Valley

TICKETS: $37 to $90 reserved seating. Tickets at: The Center for the Arts Box Office or by calling 530-274-8384 ext 14; BriarPatch Food Coop – 530-272-5333; Tickets online at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org

As part of The Center for the Arts OnTheGo series, Clint Black returns to Grass Valley's Veterans Memorial Auditorium for a concert on Thursday.

Clint Black surged to superstardom as part of the fabled Class of '89, reaching #1 with five consecutive singles from his triple-platinum debut, "Killin' Time." He followed that with the triple-platinum "Put Yourself in My Shoes," and then a string of platinum and gold albums throughout the '90s.

Perhaps most impressively, Black wrote or co-wrote every one of his more than three dozen chart hits, including "A Better Man," "Where Are You Now," "When My Ship Comes In," "A Good Run of Bad Luck," "Summer's Comin'," "Like the Rain" and "Nothin' But the Taillights," part of a catalog that produced 22 #1 singles and made him one of the most successful singer/songwriters of the modern era.

Along the way, Black has sold over 20 million records, earned more than a dozen gold and platinum awards in the U.S. and Canada, landed nearly two dozen major awards and nominations, including more than a dozen Grammy nominations, and earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His most recent release, "On Purpose" is his first full-length album of new songs in a decade.

"To me, it's only a 'comeback' in that I'm putting out something new," said the singer-songwriter. "As someone who has never stopped working, I don't see me as having gone away, as I tour extensively, write and produce for television, films as well as other artists."

Raised in the suburbs of Houston, Texas, Black is the youngest of four brothers. He began performing with brother, Kevin at the family's backyard barbecues.

After high school, he worked construction for a year and spent 10 years on the local nightclub circuit.

He auditioned for a Nashville recording contract in 1988. The following year, he led a movement of young talent that transformed country music into a multi-million dollar industry in the 1990s.

Black took on new challenges in addition to producing records, touring and writing songs by becoming an actor and a video director. He has founded several song publishing companies.

He has been a musician recording and playing live with Kenny Loggins, Toto, Billy Joel, Jimmy Buffett and others. His vocal collaborators have included Martina McBride, Wynonna, Roy Rogers, The Pointer Sisters, Waylon Jennings, Bruce Hornsby, Eric Idle and Steve Wariner.

Among his songwriting partners have been Wariner, Merle Haggard, Michael McDonald, Marty Stuart, Bill Anderson and Jimmy Buffett.

During his time away from releasing records, he says he has accumulated a large backlog of songs.

"For almost every album I have made, I had two or three albums worth of material written," Black said. "I've always had an abundance of songs, probably 30 to choose from for the 10 that I would need to make the best album. For this one, I probably had more like 40 songs to narrow down."

"On Purpose" is dedicated to his father, who died in late 2012.