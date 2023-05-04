Special to The Union
What is the relationship between composing and playing classical music? How does a performer approach a piece of brand-new music? How do you effectively perform a piece that isn’t a personal favorite?
These are just a few of the topics discussed in a master class held by virtuoso pianist Kenny Broberg for teenage students in the Composers Project on Saturday morning, April 15. If it sounds like a sophisticated conversation, that’s because it was.
Broberg captivated the group, many who play the piano, as he shared his approach to performing. Asked about merging a composer’s style with his own, he stressed trying to “bring the composer to life” by understanding the intent and emotional message of the piece. He described a process of “co-interpretation” in which the performer has his own voice while being true to what the composer intends.
In new music, when there are no recordings or videos for the performer to study, he looks for clarity and underlying structure. He performs a wide variety of music and says that, to perform a particular piece well, “you have to convince yourself it’s your favorite.”
Broberg was in town to perform at a recent InConcert Sierra Third Sunday concert. He is the 2021 American Pianists Award winner and previously received the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and the bronze at the 2019 International Tchaikovsky Competition, as well as prizes in many other competitions.
Even with all these accolades, the students learned that he grew up playing on his family’s upright piano and is the first professional musician in his family. He went to a public high school and majored in music in college but did not attend a famous music school. He started on the violin but quickly chose the piano because it was “easier to make a good sound on.” The students nodded as he talked about the many possibilities the piano offers; “it can be an orchestra; it can be a singer.”
He said he had not come across a program like the Composers Project before and would have loved to be a part of it when he was in high school. Developed and taught by local composer Mark Vance, the Composers Project is a nine-month series of classes and private lessons covering all aspects of music composition. Master classes such as this one with Broberg offer a unique opportunity for the students to learn from world-renowned musicians. In addition to Broberg, this year they have worked with Kory Reid, a countertenor in the famed male vocal ensemble Chanticleer, Amit Peled, an internationally renowned cellist and professor, and the Cavatina Duo, a noted flute/guitar duo.
Divided into two semesters, each concludes with a concert in which student works are premiered by professional musicians in front of a live audience. Currently, the students are collaborating with Community Asian Theatre of the Sierra (CATS), learning about the historical Asian American experience, and seeing how the newest CATS play (“The Great Leap”) is being produced. Based on their discoveries, the students will write a piece of instrumental music to be performed at their final concert on June 15.
For more information about the June 15 concert and the Composers Project, visit www.inconcertsierra.org.