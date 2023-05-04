Young Composers

Virtuoso pianist Kenny Broberg held a master class for teenage students in the Composers Project on Saturday morning, April 15.

 Submitted photo

What is the relationship between composing and playing classical music? How does a performer approach a piece of brand-new music? How do you effectively perform a piece that isn’t a personal favorite?

Cheryl Morris is a member of the InConcert Sierra Education Committee and a fan of the Composers Project.