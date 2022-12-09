‘A Celtic Yuletide:’ Colla Voce Chamber Singers holiday concert is debut performance at Center for the Arts

Colla Voce Chamber Singers are presenting a multi-faceted, Celtic musical journey — A Celtic Yuletide — at the Center for the Arts on Dec. 14.

Submitted photo

Colla Voce Chamber Singers are presenting a multi-faceted, Celtic musical journey — A Celtic Yuletide — from mysterious and mesmerizing to uplifting, joyous and rollicking, featuring local Celtic musicians on fiddle, bodhran, Irish whistle and flute at the Center for the Arts, December 14, at 7 p.m. Two of Grass Valley’s favorite fiddlers — Ethan Lewis and Athena Giuliani, a student of Alistair Fraser — will be featured in this concert.

Under Artistic Director Janine Dexter, the singers have performed for 18 years throughout the foothill communities of Auburn, Nevada City, Grass Valley and Georgetown, and December 14 is their debut performance at the Center for the Arts in Grass Valley. The singers present two major concert series each year, performing at local venues. They dedicate their time, talents and resources to bringing participatory, collaborative and engaging concert experiences to the Sierra Foothills using a wide range of genres.The auditioned group of singers is comprised of local business professionals, musicians, retirees, students, educators, homemakers, medical professionals, and other music lovers within the community. The group is eager to return to the Grass Valley and Nevada City communities, having been absent for two years due to the pandemic restrictions.

Dexter believes the creative arts are essential in the emotional, intellectual and neurological development of every individual. Through Colla Voce she is dedicated to the “continued growth and development of a vibrant creative arts sector for communities of the foothills, where every individual has access to opportunities for meaningful engagement in the arts.” According to Dexter, “these concerts are intense, ephemeral moments of community — souls from different walks of life with value systems, sitting together in a room, experiencing a myriad of different emotions, but all feeling and feeling together.”

The Colla Voce Chamber Singers — literally translated “follow the voice — is an auditioned, volunteer adult choral ensemble and is sponsored by Colla Voce of the Sierra, an educational 501c(3) non-profit organization dedicated to “Creating Life-Changing Opportunities for Engagement in the Arts.” The organization also sponsors a music docent program — designed for K-5th grade and available to local schools — and the Colla Voce Youth and Children’s Chorus, returning fall of 2023.

Reviews from prior concerts include: “The vocals of this group are exceptional… a carefully crafted experience, constructed from many different elements… a multifaceted experience… mesmerizing performance… more of an experience than a traditional concert. It felt like a tightly constructed quilt of diverse elements that made a supremely artistic whole.” — Dick Frantzreb, Sacramento Choral Calendar

“Oh my, it was sublime, one of the best choral concerts I’ve ever heard. The deep men’s voices are especially luscious. They all are excellent singers, confident and attuned to Dexter.” — Pam Jung, The Union

“…. stirred the souls of those attending with their beautiful voices, their vibrant sound and their performance skills. Very few choruses in the nation have the ability to be spread throughout the hall, stand alone and sing in perfect harmony with their ethereal and sublime sounds… a polished and sensitive chorus.” — Georgetown Crier

KNOW & GO WHO: Colla Voce Chamber Singers WHAT: Holiday Concert: ‘A Celtic Yuletide’ WHERE: Center for the Arts WHEN: December 14, 7 p.m. TICKETS: See Collavoce.org for ticket information or thecenterforthearts.org/events/

Source: Colla Voce of the Sierra