A celebration 15 years in the making: San Juan Ridge Tapestry Project comes to completion
Series of embroidered tapestries express history, culture, landscapes and hopes for future of San Juan Ridge
Twelve huge tapestries depicting the culture, landscape, and activism of the last 50 years on the San Juan Ridge have reached completion and we are celebrating!
The Ridge Tapestry Project is a series of embroidered tapestries intended to express the history, culture and landscapes, as well as our hopes for the future of the San Juan Ridge.
Over the last 15 years, hundreds of community volunteers have embroidered for thousands of hours on the tapestries using wool yarns on linen fabric to portray animals, plants, celebrations, performances and events.
Inspiration for this project is an illustrious medieval work of art, The Bayeux Tapestry, that depicts the history of the invasion of England by the Normans in 1066. This 220 foot long tapestry is displayed in a museum in northern France and attracts visitors from around the world. Our tapestry is long and narrow like the Bayeux Tapestry but broken into sections that fit the spaces on the walls of the Cultural Center.
The 12 tapestries will be on display at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, Saturday October 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Source: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center
WHO: The San Juan Ridge Tapestry Project and The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center
WHAT: Celebration of the completion of this monumental tapestry project
WHERE: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center. 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City
WHEN: October 8, 2-6 p.m. Program at 3 p.m.., with light refreshments and music to follow
HOW MUCH: Free
MORE INFO: (530)265-2826; http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org; http://www.sanjuanridgetapestryproject.org
A celebration 15 years in the making: San Juan Ridge Tapestry Project comes to completion
Twelve huge tapestries depicting the culture, landscape, and activism of the last 50 years on the San Juan Ridge have reached completion and we are celebrating!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments