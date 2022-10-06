A celebration 15 years in the making: San Juan Ridge Tapestry Project comes to completion

Over the last 15 years, hundreds of community volunteers have embroidered for thousands of hours on the tapestries using wool yarns on linen fabric to portray animals, plants, celebrations, performances and events.

Submitted photo

Twelve huge tapestries depicting the culture, landscape, and activism of the last 50 years on the San Juan Ridge have reached completion and we are celebrating!

The Ridge Tapestry Project is a series of embroidered tapestries intended to express the history, culture and landscapes, as well as our hopes for the future of the San Juan Ridge.

Inspiration for this project is an illustrious medieval work of art, The Bayeux Tapestry, that depicts the history of the invasion of England by the Normans in 1066. This 220 foot long tapestry is displayed in a museum in northern France and attracts visitors from around the world. Our tapestry is long and narrow like the Bayeux Tapestry but broken into sections that fit the spaces on the walls of the Cultural Center.

The 12 tapestries will be on display at the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, Saturday October 8 from 2 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Source: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center