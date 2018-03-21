A cast of characters — Naughty Bawdy Revue to perform at the Dew Drop Inn in Grass Valley

COST: $15 pre-sale or $20 at the door

WHEN: Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Saturday

WHO: The Naughty Bawdy Revue presents A Cast of Characters

On Saturday, the Naughty Bawdy Revue is bringing a slew of sexy, silly characters to the stage for your viewing pleasure. This month's theme features performances inspired by characters from all over the universe. Superheroes and supervillains, celebrities and pop icons, this show has got a little bit of something for everyone.

This month, the group is welcoming Vie Boheme from the Midtown Moxies along with several performers returning to our stage including Patty LaMelt and Persephone Pon Farr.

Interested guests are encouraged to buy tickets now before the show sells out.

Tickets are $15 for pre-sale and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at The Dew Drop Inn or online at https://naughtybawdyrevue.bpt.me/.

The Naughty Bawdy Revue is a bimonthly show at The Dew Drop Inn featuring musical entertainment and live burlesque performances.