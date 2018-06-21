72 miles of pure liquid fun along the Lake Tahoe Water Trail

LAKE TAHOE — Gliding through its world-famous crystalline waters, paddlers experience the rich treasures of Lake Tahoe. Calm mirror-flat mornings, 360-degree vistas of rugged snow-capped mountains, historic sites such as the Thunderbird Lodge, Vikingsholm and Ehrman Mansion, and access to beautiful sandy public beaches beckon visitors to paddle.

Whether looking to access waterfront attractions, historic sites, lodging, picnics on the beach or a lakeside bistro, it can be found along the Lake Tahoe Water Trail.

The Lake Tahoe Water Trail is an endless 72-mile water route along the shoreline that connects 20 public launch/landing trailhead beach sites with parking, amenities and wayfinding signage to help paddlers have a safe and fun adventure.

The website — http://www.LakeTahoeWaterTrail.org — and printed maps include paddle routes to match ability levels, paddle shops, lakeshore lodging, and water safety and resource protection tips.

Sierra Business Council, the Project Manager of the Lake Tahoe Water Trail, is ready to further help paddlers navigate and play it safe while on the water via a mobile mapping tool with real-time weather data and marine forecasts, to be released later this summer.

And while it might be sizzling hot, the Lake Tahoe water temperature is always frigid, even on the hottest days of summer. The hope is for paddlers to play it safe by keeping in mind these Water Trail paddle tips:

It's a big, deep lake with cold water temperatures — even on the hottest day of summer. Be prepared for an emergency.

Check weather and marine forecasts.

File a float plan.

Beware of cold water shock and hypothermia. Dress for water temperature.

Always wear your life jacket and paddle board leash.

Carry a whistle and flashlight, and your cell phone.

Know how to self-rescue.

Boating regulations require all adults to carry a life vest and all children 12 years old and younger must wear a life vest in all vessels, including kayaks and stand up paddle boards.

Camping is allowed only in designated campgrounds.

Fires are permitted only in established campgrounds or day use areas. Check fire restrictions.

Respect private property.

Dispose of waste properly, including dog poop bags.

Leave what you find. Take only photos. Leave No Trace.

Respect and enjoy wildlife from afar.

Watch your step. The small fragile Tahoe Yellow Cress mustard plant only grows on the sandy beaches of Lake Tahoe and nowhere else in the world. Avoid walking or dragging your boats and boards over any shoreline vegetation.

Before you launch, make sure your gear is "Clean, Drained and Dry" to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species that can ruin the clarity and health of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding lakes.

To learn how to self-inspect and decontaminate your gear at http://www.TahoeKeepers.com.

More information on Sierra Business Council's impact can be found at http://www.sierrabusiness.org.

Source: Sierra Business Council