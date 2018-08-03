7 venues to visit at Lake Tahoe this summer

LAKE TAHOE — Tahoe is no stranger to entertainment. Each season, top-notch performers travel to the basin and take stages on both North and South shores, adding excitement to the region's nightlife scene and welcoming partygoers of all ages.

But with so many offerings, it can be a challenge to narrow down the must-see venues. So we've done the work for you. Here are the top seven spots to catch a show this summer.

Harveys Outdoor Arena

Home of the yearly Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series, this Stateline venue hosts numerous big-name entertainers each summer. Located in the casino corridor, it's in the center of the action and features on-site vendors (and lots of fun).

Top acts like Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Pitbull and Chris Stapleton have already taken the stage in 2018, but more are to come: Alternative indie outfit Florence + The Machine performs Thursday, Aug. 9, and is followed by pop star Janet Jackson one day later. Dave Matthews Band wraps up the series on Friday, Sept. 7 — visit http://www.ticketmaster.com to view a complete lineup and learn more about concert times and ticket prices.

Bonus: While over in Stateline be sure to check out MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa's outdoor area, which hosts the fifth annual Hops in the Yard Beerfest on Saturday, Aug. 4. It's four hours of unlimited beer tasting that showcases homegrown brewers, over 20 handles and a few food trucks. Check out http://www.montbleuresort.com for all the details.

Lakeview Commons

South Shore's Live at Lakeview series is held each Thursday at Lakeview Commons, a waterfront venue that boasts free entry, a beer garden, bike valet and much, much more. The location hosts up-and-coming acts from around the nation, and it's this, combined with the atmosphere, that gets people to stick around.

Lakeview Commons is a family-friendly setting — and it offers spots to tie up your hammock as well as throw a Frisbee around. Stop by for a little bit, or stay for the duration of the weekly event — the venue suits itself to both scenarios.

Dirty Revival (funk and soul) performs on Thursday, Aug. 9, at 4:30 p.m. Visit http://www.liveatlakeview.com for a complete lineup and additional information.

Commons Beach

Don't worry — the best venues aren't just on South Shore. Tahoe City is known for its summer Concerts at Commons Beach series, and it's similar to what you'll find at Lakeview Commons. The shows are free to attend and family-friendly, and are held right on the water — what better backdrop is there?

The venue is great for picnicking, and local vendors (both food and drink) are on the premises offering beer, wine, sushi, barbecue and more. There's also a playground, so bring the kids.

Concerts at Commons Beach is held every Sunday through Sept. 2. Americana roots group Mumbo Gumbo takes the stage this week, and more information is available at http://www.concertsatcommonsbeach.com.

Kings Beach

Also on North Shore, Kings Beach hosts its free summer-long concert series — Music on the Beach — on Friday evenings. The parties feature a mix of music, beer from Alibi Ale Works and additional refreshments. Local vendors are also onsite at the beachfront venue.

Relax by the water and dance the night away on the shore with friends and family (kids are welcome, but pets are not). Lumanation will take the stage on Friday, Aug. 17 (Music on the Beach will not be held on Aug. 10).

Visit http://www.facebook.com/musiconthebeachkb for details.

Boathouse Theatre

Valhalla Tahoe's annual Art, Music and Theatre Festival welcomes performers from far and wide, and many will take the stage at this historic location throughout the season.

Before it became a theater, the Boathouse was part of a 75-acre estate — over time it became an iconic part of Tahoe and back in 1996 transformed into the theater it is today. Over the years it has hosted musicians, dramatic productions and comedic theater.

Up next: Jazz artist Charlie Hunter Trio performs Wednesday, Aug. 8. Learn more online at http://www.valhallatahoe.com.

Warren Edward Trepp Stage

Interested in seeing something besides live music? Look no further than Sand Harbor's Warren Edward Trepp Stage, which hosts the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival each summer. Specializing in grand productions, the venue is located on the water with Lake Tahoe in the background. Need we say more?

This year's season includes "Beehive: The '60s Musical" and Shakespeare's "Macbeth." The former is an Off-Broadway retro-hit revue and the latter is the playwright's iconic tragedy. Both shows conclude their runs at the end of August. (Tip: Pre-order food to enjoy while catching a show.)

But that's not all Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival has to offer: Throughout the season, the venue also welcomes Reno Philharmonic, Reno Jazz Orchestra, a Neil Diamond tribute and much more. Visit http://www.laketahoeshakespeare.com for information.

The Loft

It's not outdoors, but The Loft (located in Heavenly Village) is the go-to spot for both magic enthusiasts and fans of electronic and house music. Its intimate, 107-seat theater is home to daily Magic Fusion shows that put the talents of the nation's top entertainers on display. And every so often the venue's lounge hosts house music gigs for adult crowds only.

One such gig is this Friday's performance from Dom Dolla, an electronic DJ and producer based in Australia. Check out http://www.thelofttahoe.com for everything you need to know.

Autumn Whitney is a reporter for the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a sister paper of The Union based in South Lake Tahoe.