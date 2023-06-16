Staff Writer
Fun for all ages was had by folks at the street party hosted by Friar Tucks Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City Wednesday night in honor of the restaurant’s 50th anniversary.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Staff Writer
Fun for all ages was had by folks at the street party hosted by Friar Tucks Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City Wednesday night in honor of the restaurant’s 50th anniversary.
The band Dyin Breed started the event off with outlaw country rock music and games set up in the street.
Friar Tucks was serving up brunch items such as chicken and waffles, PB&J bread pudding, cinnamon rolls and snacks such as cotton candy, popcorn and snow cones.
The bar was open and the weather was right for dancing and visiting with neighbors and friends.
Live scanner feed here: