The Sierra Jazz Society brings live jazz to Nevada City’s Pioneer Park on Fathers Day, Sunday, June 18, with their 3rd annual Sierra Jazz Picnic. The program will start with a duo set featuring guitarist with Chris Golden on bass. The second set will feature the Tommy Coster Quartet with Iona Swift on vocals, Chris Golden on Bass, and Tim Bulkley on drums. The third set will feature the Matt Langley Quartet with Coster, Bulkley and Golden performing selections from Wayne Shorter’s recording “Native Dancer.” The final set features the John Girton Blues Band with John on guitar and vocals and Tommy, Iona, Matt, Chris, and Tim for a great finish to a wonderful day of jazz and blues in the park.

The Sierra Jazz Society was created in 2003 by Bill Douglass & Nora Nausbaum. Dedicated to Jazz education, presentation and promotion in Nevada County and the surrounding areas, the SJS has had a profound effect on the local music scene and we’re excited to keep the tradition alive AND honor our former artistic director & founder with this new tradition. Nausbaum says, “Bill and I are so happy the Jazz Picnic continues what we started many years ago, offering jazz vibrations to Nevada County”.