The Sierra Jazz Society brings live jazz to Nevada City’s Pioneer Park on Fathers Day, Sunday, June 18, with their 3rd annual Sierra Jazz Picnic. The program will start with a duo set featuring guitarist with Chris Golden on bass. The second set will feature the Tommy Coster Quartet with Iona Swift on vocals, Chris Golden on Bass, and Tim Bulkley on drums. The third set will feature the Matt Langley Quartet with Coster, Bulkley and Golden performing selections from Wayne Shorter’s recording “Native Dancer.” The final set features the John Girton Blues Band with John on guitar and vocals and Tommy, Iona, Matt, Chris, and Tim for a great finish to a wonderful day of jazz and blues in the park.
The Sierra Jazz Society was created in 2003 by Bill Douglass & Nora Nausbaum. Dedicated to Jazz education, presentation and promotion in Nevada County and the surrounding areas, the SJS has had a profound effect on the local music scene and we’re excited to keep the tradition alive AND honor our former artistic director & founder with this new tradition. Nausbaum says, “Bill and I are so happy the Jazz Picnic continues what we started many years ago, offering jazz vibrations to Nevada County”.
Matt Langley, saxophonist and Jazz Society board president adds, “We’re going to explore some of Wayne Shorter’s music from his Native Dancer album and that period. Pioneer Park is a perfect venue for live jazz and this will be an inspiring night for the musicians and the audience.”
Admission to the concert will be FREE but we encourage a donation to support the artists and the mission of the Sierra Jazz Society. Pioneer Park is located at 421 Nimrod Street in Nevada City.
Guitarist John Girton says, “I’m extremely happy to be playing at the 2023 Jazz Picnic at Pioneer Park. It’s always inspiring to play with some great players at a great event.” Girton is known for his work as lead guitarist with the group Dan Hicks and the Hot Licks. John recorded three albums with the group, and also wrote and arranged material for them. He was also featured as guitarist, saxophonist, clarinetist, and occasional mandolinist with the popular vocalist, Maria Muldaur.
Pianist Tommy Coster is a two-time Grammy Award Winning writer with several gold and multi-platinum awards, including a RIAA Diamond Award, certifying over 10 Million copies sold of the “The Marshall Mathers LP” in the United States alone. Coster scored his first film for Miramax, working with rapper Master P. He has worked with Dr. Dre, co-writing one of the biggest songs in hip hop history, Eminem’s “The Real Slim Shady”.
Coster says, “I have selected music from the record ‘Waltz For Debbie’ that Bill Evans recorded with Monica Zetterlund in 1964. This record was a departure for Bill incorporating a vocalist which he rarely did. The match on that record was seemingly perfect. Evans’ lyricism was well suited to the breezy, sophisticated songstress Monica Zetterlund. The rhythm section will include Tim Bulkley on drums, Chris Golden on Bass and myself on piano, with Iona Swift featured on vocals who is a brilliant local talent.”
Vocalist Iona Swift hails from the hills and sings from the heart. A songwriter, Swift has developed a unique sound she calls Folkadelic Soul. Iona’s performance emerges from a rich variety of musical influences. Her writing is thoughtful and rooted in her connection to the natural world giving a nod to female power and conscious hip hop.
Bassist Chris Golden can be heard performing on both electric and upright bass on platinum and gold albums with such artists as Carly Simon, Engelbert Humperdinck and Art Garfunkel, as well as on the title track of Rod Stewart’s grammy-award-winning album “Stardust.” He has also done numerous TV show appearances, tours and has co-written a song entitled “Gemini” (with Guitarist Brian Kahanek) which is featured on the video game guitar hero II.
Drummer Tim Bulkley has performed and recorded with artists including Dayna Stephens, Michelle Amador, Goh Nakamura, Evan Francis, Anton Schwartz, The Invisible Cities, John Lester, Postmodern Jukebox, Adam Platt, Stacey Kent, Boz Scaggs, Peter Bernstein, Telepathy, Wil Blades, Dandelion Dance Company and BodyVox Dance. Tim has lived and worked in Brooklyn, New York and San Francisco CA.
Saxophonist Matt Langley relocated to Nevada City from southern Maine. Though he studied briefly with Lou Marini, David Baker, Ted Dunbar, and Stan Strickland, most of Matt’s education has come on the bandstand. He has recorded extensively with the Charlie Kolhlhase Quintet, his own group Color, with pianist Pandelis Karayorgis’ group System of 5, and with Mike Effenberger’s weirdturnpro. Mr. Langley has also shared the stage or recording studio with Ron Carter, Richie Cole, Fred Hersch, John Medeski, Billy Martin, Chris Wood, Matt Wilson, Tiger Okoshi, Roswell Rudd, Dave Douglas and many others.
Sierra Jazz Society co-founder Nora Nausbaum has been playing the flute for over 60 years. After completing her masters in Music at Boston’s New England Conservatory Nora taught at Northern Michigan University and Arkansas State University at Jonesboro. Nora is currently performing with the Amaryllis Trio and is active in the jazz community while maintaining her private teaching practice.