31st Mother’s Day Plant Sale set for Sunday at Miners Foundry in Nevada City
May 11, 2018
A tradition that started 31 years ago, the Mother's Day Plant Sale, returns Sunday to the Miners Foundry.
The sale, hosted by Grizzly Hill Organic Farm, includes thousands of plants and more than a dozen local and regional growers.
"Need help knowing what to grow and where?" Grizzly Hill's Ray Diggins said in a news release. "Talk to one or all of the farmers and get answers to your questions, on gardening in the foothills from people who do it for a living!"
In addition to certified organic garden starts, the show features garden furniture, wood products, cacti, succulents, xero-scape and drought tolerant plants, native plants, perennials; herbs (some rare) and flowers. Handmade products, such as soaps and more, will also be available.
Calla Lilly Crepes will offer sweet and savory crepes and coffee. And author Kathi Keville will be signing books.
The sale is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Miners Foundry, 325 Spring St., Nevada City.
Visit http://www.grizzlyhill.com or call 530-265-9495 for information.
