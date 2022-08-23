2nd Annual Summer at The Center Series continues with Merle Jagger and photographer David Muskin at The Center for the Arts

August 20 is a big night for The Center for the Arts with music and photography! The Center is pleased to welcome alt-country, rockabilly, swing and retro-loving guitar-based band Merle Jagger to the Marisa Funk Theater on Aug. 20.

Given their influences — specifically, guitar greats Joe Maphis, Jimmy Bryant, Roy Buchannan, Danny Gatton and Merle Travis — Merle Jagger’s signature style is readily apparent. This trio- helmed by Mark Christian, (whose own reputation as a top-notch axeman for hire provides considerable prominence), includes drummer Johnny Ray and bassist Gabe Davis. Mark Christian explains how the band’s name was determined, “The Merle of Merle Jagger is actually Merle Travis, who was the first country guitar hero. He wrote “Smoke, Smoke, Smoke That Cigarette,” and was the Bruce Springsteen of the 1940s. Combining the guitar hero of Merle Travis with the bad boys of rock and roll, The Rolling Stones, Merle Jagger was born.”

The band’s debut in 2006, Rancho Los Angeles, is a series of classic country-flavored jams and instrumental offerings. Now, with the band’s new album Trash Talking Guitars, Christian steps into the dual role of both singer and guitarist, while still retaining that instrumental acumen that inspired him and his colleague early on. Dubbing their new approach “Ranch Rock,” the songs echo a classic country style flush with tears-in-the-beers ballads, loss and heartbreak. Not that they’ve forsaken their earlier emphasis on instrumentals entirely; the album’s final entry, “Ranch Rock Revival,” delivers a robust work-out that’s certain to leave listeners dazzled.

Merle Jagger’s reputation has expanded into mainstream realms as well, with their music being incorporated into the soundtracks for Country Music Television’s Party Down South and A&E’s Duck Dynasty.

Christian himself was featured in Guitar Player Magazine’s January 2009 issue as one of ten guitarists chosen to perform at the magazine’s Guitar Superstar show presented at the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco. A hip swinging, alt-country rockin’ good time is sure to ensue with Merle Jagger and supporting band Hellbound Glory on Aug. 20 at The Center for the Arts.

Make a night of it and carve some space out for the David Muskin photography exhibition opening that evening in the Granucci Gallery at The Center for the Arts from 5 to 7 p.m. A friend of the band, Muskin’s photography is a perfect segue to the evening’s musical acts and looks at the work of a voyeur’s voyeur; it’s dark on purpose, just listen. Muskin began his artistic career as a ceramicist when he graduated from Cal State Northridge with a 3-dimensional art degree. That only lasted for a few years, and by 1976 he was shooting the people and places of Los Angeles with a 4×5 speed graphic camera.

Inspired by the spontaneous and unique subject matter of famed photographer Jacques-Henri Lartigue, Muskin fully committed to shooting film in its unadulterated and unedited form — uncropped and completely analog. As a self-described outsider, Muskin has continuously documented the subcultures around him, from Los Angeles and the Central Coast to Sacramento and Reno. Currently residing in Reno, for 15 years Muskin ran and booked all of the music for the famed dive bar Davidson’s Distillery, which he describes as being like his “living-room garage”.

Many of his subjects are part of the Reno music and bar scene and the viewer becomes like a fly on the wall in this lively community. Muskin’s images are direct and thought provoking and the photographs can be metaphorical or referential and allude to further communication, just as the artist likes it. His photography will be on exhibit through Sept. 10 and is appropriate for ages 17 and older. Granucci Gallery hours are Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Muskin will also be doing an artist walk-through of the Gallery, where he will go more in depth with a few of his pieces on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m.

Source: Center for the Arts

Know & Go WHAT: Merle Jagger & Photographer David Muskin WHERE: The Center for the Arts Marisa Funk Theater | 314 West Main St., Grass Valley WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 20 | Doors 7 p.m. Show 7:30 p.m. | Gallery opening, 5 to 7 p.m. TICKETS: $20-30 | Gallery opening is free MORE INFO: https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/merle-jagger/ or https://thecenterforthearts.org/event/photography-by-david-muskin/ or (530) 274-8384

Alt-country, rockabilly, swing and retro-loving guitar-based band Merle Jagger comes to the Center for the Arts on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Submitted photo