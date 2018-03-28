28th annual High Sierra Music Festival lineup announced

Nestled in Quincy (3,500 feet), the High Sierra Music Festival has been recognized for its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festival-goers and music lovers. The picturesque location, wide variety of artists, and unique musical settings, have all combined to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience.

The Festival features intimate artist "playshops," an engaging Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food (with no waiting lines), craft brews, artisanal cocktails, Yoga and Pilates classes along with the opportunity to just relax and camp with good friends.

With a full spectrum of music offered on multiple daytime stages and multiple nighttime venues, the High Sierra Music Festival is a much anticipated yearly event and an experience for people of all ages.

The 28th Annual High Sierra Music Festival announces additions to the artist lineup which include Grace Potter, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Foundation of Funk, The Floozies, Margo Price, The Motet, Ernest Ranglin, Billy Strings, Rising Appalachia, The Nth Power Presents "Rebel Music" Bob Marley Tribute, Ruthie Foster, Scott Pemberton, Ghost Light, Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds, Russ Liquid Test, The Family Crest, New Orleans Suspects, Y La Bamba, Nathan Moore, Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Grateful Bluegrass Boys, The Quick & Easy Boys, and Pixie & The Partygrass Boys. Additionally, George Porter Jr, Melvin Seals and Jay Lane will be joining the already announced Lebo & Friends; and Andy Coe, Tarki Abouzied and Reed Mathis will be featured with Skerik Band.

The artist additions join a stellar lineup of The String Cheese Incident for two nights, Sturgill Simpson, Lettuce, The Wood Brothers, The California Honeydrops, Turkuaz, Lotus, Antibalas, Hippo Campus, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Twiddle, Spafford, Lebo & Friends, The Barr Brothers, Fruition, Skerik Band, Steve Poltz, Jupiter & Okwess, SoDown, Birds of Chicago, Jazz is PHSH, Cris Jacobs, Mt. Joy, Jon Stickley Trio, John Craigie, and City of Trees Brass Band.

Advance 4-Day Passes are on sale now for $275.75. Price to increase $15 to $290.75. All tickets and information at highsierramusic.com.