On Friday, July 14, from 5 – 8 p.m. the Artists’ Studio in the Foothills (ASiF) invites the public to celebrate the opening reception for their 2023 Student & Teacher Show! The exhibit will showcase ASiF teachers and students’ of all ages—in a wide range of media—including paintings, drawings, printmaking, pottery, sculpture, and fiber arts!

Come meet the teachers and students that have made ASiF their creative home—enjoy refreshments and live music—and learn about the many ongoing and upcoming classes, programs, and community art events!