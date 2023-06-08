Two Nevada County authors are releasing new books and hosting a reading in Grass Valley this month, according to a press release.
Angelo Presicci's book Fighting the Bad War details his time during the Vietnam War. Tom Reddock's book, Suicide by Prayer and Other Stories, is his first book, published by 8 Mile House and to be re-printed by Artemis Books in Fall 2023, the release states.
Both authors will read and sign their books at The Brown Banana Bookstore, located at 671 Maltman Dr., in Grass Valley on June 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, according to the release. The book release reading is sponsored by Artemis Books.
Angelo Presicci
In November 1966, Angelo Presicci found himself manning an M50 machine gun atop an armored personnel carrier (APC) in the jungles of Vietnam’s Tay Ninh Province. He was a 22-year-old gay draftee from a small town in upstate New York. The linked stories in Fighting the Bad War are based on Presicci’s experiences in battle and on the long way home from America’s most controversial war, the last entrusted to a citizen army.
Presicci follows the travails of a fictional armored cavalry crew as they find themselves intruders in a civil war, neither welcome nor clear about their mission. As body counts and wasted countryside bleed the Vietnamese, the GIs do as soldiers have always done —fight, grieve over their own, try to survive. The enemy is often a friend by day. The return home is nearly as treacherous. This was not their fathers’ “good war.” “I believed in my country’s ideals when I was drafted, but, also, I was young and welcomed the adventure. These stories tell a tale of shattered naïveté,” says Presicci. “I have tried to convey the awe of war and the shame of it.”
A native of North Tonawanda, New York, Angelo Presicci arrived in Vietnam in August, 1966, and served as a reconnaissance scout and Armored Personnel commander with the 11th Armored Cavalry. He was awarded a Combat Infantry Badge and Bronze Star with V for valor. Presicci earned his BA from UCLA and teaching credential from Long Beach State. He was active in the anti-war and gay rights movements. In 1973, he joined the Peace Corps spending two years teaching in a village in Zaire (Congo). He and his husband currently make their homes in San Francisco and Grass Valley.
Tom Reddock
Tom Reddock was born and raised in Northern California, and now lives in Nevada City. He studied Life Science on Okinawa in 1958-59 while serving in the U.S. Air Force as a Bandsman. “I played trumpet for my country,” he is proud to say.
In 1982, Tom, with Mikail Graham, John Deaderick and several other Nevada County luminaries, produced and distributed Acoustics: The Audio Magazine of Contemporary Music, a cassette tape collection of Unusual Music.
In 2019, he helped form 8 Mile House, a looses association of like-minded artists of various disciplines. In the studios of Nevada County Media, 8 Mile House produced a series of videos called Sound Check, featuring local musicians and bands. These videos can be viewed at the 8 Mile House YouTube channel.
Suicide by Prayer and Other Stories is his first book, published by 8 Mile House and to be re-printed by Artemis Books in Fall 2023.