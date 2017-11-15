14th annual Banner Mountain Artisans Show & Sale in Nevada City

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The 14th Annual Banner Mountain Artisans Show and Sale ushers in the holiday shopping season on November 18th and 19th at the Nevada City Elks Lodge in Nevada City.

Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and admission are free and all are welcome. Everyone gets an entry to win a free gift basket full of donations from some of the artisans.

Banner Mountain Artisans is a juried group of 31 very talented artists who reside in Nevada County. Many are award winning artists.

Working together in a supportive, co-operative manner, they offer quality hand-created products at reasonable prices at the annual Holiday Show and Sale.

Guests will find a variety of handcrafted items in all price ranges, and find something wonderful for everyone on your holiday gift list.

Recommended Stories For You

Banner Mountain Artisans is pleased to welcome six new artists to the group this year: Jim Achison, Beth Leydon, David McKay, Mindy Oberne, Lisa Sperling and Jan Stanfield.

Some of the unique works of art you will find at the Banner Mountain Artisans Holiday Show and Sale include mosaics, jewelry, gourd art, weaving, functional ceramics, painted furniture & decor, photography, wood turned items, oil paintings, metal sculpture, watercolor, handmade teddy bears, silk painting, fiber art, repurposed art and more.

To see samples of what the artisans create, visit http://www.bmanc.com.

About Banner Mountain Artisans

In 2004 Joan Unter, a fiber artist, asked 16 creative artisans from Grass Valley, Penn Valley and Nevada City to offer their artwork at a holiday show.

The first event was held in 6 homes in close proximity on Banner Mountain, in Nevada City. More quality artists were added each year, and by 2007 the attendance exceeded all expectations and outgrew the neighborhood.

In 2008 the Banner Mountain Artisans Show and Sale moved to the Elks Lodge on Highway 49 in Nevada City where more artisans and guests could be accommodated.

Enjoy the experience of talking with our many well-known Nevada County artisans while admiring and purchasing fine art and high quality handcrafted items.