13th annual Autumn Shindig Harvest Festival to be held October 2

For the last 13 years, the Autumn Shindig on the San Juan Ridge has been a reliable harbinger of fall. An annual event to benefit the North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center, this fun and family-friendly festival features live music, local crafts, games for kids and adults alike, and various contests.

The festival is a daytime affair beginning at 11:30 a.m. and going until dusk. Gourmet harvest stews, comfort food and drinks, and organic cotton candy at the “sugar shack” are on sale throughout the day.

Admission for the festival is free. Attendees purchase rustic wooden tokens to spend on the food and game booths. Local craftspeople and farmers will also have booths with goods on sale.

This year’s music will be headlined by a new band made up of local favorites, The Dakota Kid Posse: Travers Clifford on guitar, Adam the Mystery Man on Bass, Manny Servantes on harmonic, Nichole DaLuz on keyboards. Be the first to hear their new sound. Other awesome musicians that will play throughout the afternoon are Allison Green & Cherisha Heart, Obo Martin, Gary Logan and Awkward Pocket – another new band made up of Jasper Carnivale, Erin Long, Lex Cook and Michael Finn. The musicians all generously sponsor the event by playing pro bono.

The annual pie making competition has been expanded to ‘the first-ever Great Shindig Bake-off!’ Entrants must bring their delectable offering to the Sugar Shack by 1 p.m. for judging. The winner will receive a gift basket with donations from local businesses. Mustache (real and fake), and hot pepper eating (for the brave) competitions are also being held.

Longtime supporters Sweetland Garden Mercantile and Mother Truckers are sponsoring the Shindig at the Gold Level. Many other local businesses provide additional sponsorship to keep this treasure of the San Juan Ridge vibrant and healthy.

KNOW & GO WHAT: Autumn Shindig WHEN: Sunday, October 2. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. and lasts until dusk. WHERE: The North Columbia Schoolhouse Cultural Center on the San Juan Ridge, 17894 Tyler Foote Road, Nevada City PRICE: Free Admission. Tokens may be purchased at the gate for food, drinks, and games. MORE INO: Visit http://www.northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org , call (530) 265-2826, or email info@northcolumbiaschoolhouse.org .

Photo by Fox Firemaker

Photo by Fox Firemaker