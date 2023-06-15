Listen to the future of classical music through the lens of 11 young composers graduating from InConcert Sierra’s “Composers Project” class of 2022-23. Their newly inked compositions will be brought to life by local professional musicians in concert on tonight at 7 p.m.

The Composers Project is a nine-month program for students taught by educator and published composer Mark Vance. The course is for ages 12-22 and explores all aspects of composition, including music theory, notation, finding inspiration, music history, writing for instrument families and public speaking. The students meet and work with guest musicians, artists and composers.