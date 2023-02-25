The eight-mile Golden Center Freeway—called “the Freeway to Nowhere” by critics when it was constructed in the 1960s—cut a wide, controversial swath through Nevada City and Grass Valley, forever altering the look and character of both communities, but especially Nevada City. In its wake, however, two local men met with friends in the Bay Area to form an alliance committed to educating the public and influencing the State Legislature when it considered environmental impacts of future growth in California.
Alfred “Alf” Heller, publisher and editor of the Nevada County Nugget newspaper, and Harold Berliner, Nevada County district attorney from 1957 to 1973, opposed the freeway, but lost the battle. Disappointed but determined, Heller and Berliner met with like-minded conservationists in late 1961 and formed California Tomorrow—a nonprofit organization that began with fewer than two-dozen members but grew to more than 7,000 a decade later.
Heller, then 32, was California Tomorrow’s founding president; Berliner, 38, was the secretary/treasurer. William Matson Roth, whose family owned the Matson Navigation Company that dominated freight and passenger service with a fleet of ships that sailed the Pacific, was vice president. The only paid employee was Samuel Wood, a Bay Area professional planner who served as executive director.
In early 1962, California Tomorrow published a 40-page booklet titled “California Going, Going…”—a harsh warning that the state was growing too fast, without adequate planning, and if “progress” was left unchecked, debacles like the Freeway to Nowhere would occur elsewhere. To help spread their message, Heller and Berliner convinced the League of California Cities to distribute copies of the booklet to every city planner, city manager and city council in the state.
While writing “California Going, Going…” Heller combined slum and suburb to coin the word “slurb”—meaning, he said, “sloppy, sleazy, slovenly, slipshod semicities.” (Slurb is now recognized in most major dictionaries). “In accommodating our growing population,” he wrote, “we must somehow maintain the beauty and fertility of the land, its good water and its surrounding mantle of breathable air, upon which all California’s population must depend for prosperity and comfortable life.”
California Tomorrow focused on the proliferation of freeways, loss of agricultural land, out-of-control subdivisions, development at Lake Tahoe, clean water, clean air, and other environmental issues. And as their message spread, thousands joined the organization, providing financial support that helped fund the group’s quarterly publication, Cry California, launched in 1965 with journalist/conservationist William Bronson its editor.
Bronson had written “The Earth Shook, the Sky Burned” in 1959, an account of the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire, and in 1968 wrote “How to Kill a Golden State,” saying, “This California is a hell of a mess and getting worse.” Later, Bronson and his wife Marilyn moved to Nevada City, residing at what is now Flume’s End B&B on South Pine Street. He edited Cry California until 1972, when he became editor of the Sierra Club Bulletin.
In 1970, Berliner wrote an article for Cry California titled “Plague on the Land,” in which he said of unbridled growth, “In the long term, the state and its people are the losers,” and pointed to Nevada County as a rural area afflicted with “galloping subdivision.” Heller, meanwhile, suggested a deposit be paid on glass and plastic beverage containers that would “make consumers think twice about throwing them away,” and Bronson urged greater protection of the Lake Tahoe Basin and removal of “eyesore” highway billboards.
Through Cry California, Berliner, Heller, Bronson and others emphasized the need for comprehensive regional planning. “It is too late for the one-battle-at-a-time approach,” Heller wrote in May 1970. “Get oil out! Ban DDT! Save our seashore! Build rapid transit! We are beset by looseleaf, frantic demands to repair one or another busted main in our ancient urban waterworks, but they will never be met without a comprehensive approach guided by responsible government and sustained by public financing.” He cautioned, however, “The result probably won’t be a promised land; only a decently habitable one.”
Berliner stepped down as California Tomorrow secretary/treasurer in 1971, and Heller as president in 1974, but the organization remained active until 1983—its visionary voice directly or indirectly spawning Friends of the Earth, founded in San Francisco in 1969; the Proposition 20, voter-approved California Coastal Commission in 1973; the South Yuba River Citizens League in 1983; and other conservation movements and milestones, including Heller’s call for deposits on beverage containers, enacted as the California Bottle Bill in 1986.
Bill Bronson was 49 when he died in 1977; Harold Berliner, 86, in 2010; and Alf Heller, 90, in 2019—three former Nevada County residents who left their mark on environmental law and history.