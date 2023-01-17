Pauli Halstead
Columnist
I never thought I was allergic to anything, until August 31. Following a dental procedure, while having a temporary bridge made, and less than a week later, my face turned red and began to burn, like a sunburn, followed by ten-weeks of extreme peeling. Since there was a delay in symptoms, I didn’t make the connection between the allergic reaction and the dental products.
Some people have sensitivities or severe reactions to dental products, medications, chemicals, or supplements. Today there’s a prevalence of many untested chemicals in our environment, food supply, and household products, all of which add up to a toxic burden that causes imbalances to our gut microbiome, our first line of defense. The imbalance can segue into inflammation and allergic reactions. My reaction just happened to affect the skin, the body’s largest organ.
I finally wound up in the emergency room and the doctor prescribed Prednisone. Initially the Prednisone worked to suppress the inflammation and peeling, but then it returned, worse than before.
Being at a loss as to what to do next, and through a friend, I found Dr. Natalya Kushnir at the Allergy Immunology Clinic of East Bay, in Berkeley. The first week, Dr. Kushnir, an expert on dental toxins, tested me on 36 chemicals and metals. I was mildly allergic to several of these, and three, very allergic. Who knew? Two weeks later, I was tested on the dental materials used during my August 31st procedure. The two main culprits turned out to be the dental impression materials used to make the bridge. Even the dentist was surprised at this.
In the three weeks that I was undergoing testing, the doctor put me on an elimination diet of no coffee, dairy, spicy foods, alcohol, onions, or garlic. I had already cut out sugar and grains, known sources of inflammation. In addition, Dr. Kushner had me take 1000 mg. fish oil, spirulina with chlorella, Jarro-Dophilus probiotic, Betaine HCI (hydrochloric acid for digestion), and activated charcoal for detoxing the gut. All this seems extreme, but my worry was that the inflammatory reaction would become a systemic condition affecting my internal organs and not just my skin.
The other thing I realized is that during the entire time of COVID, I had derailed from the diet that I knew was healthiest for me. Previously I had tested positive for gluten intolerance, but was eating pasta, pizza and sandwiches, (organic, but non-the-less wheat). Also, always having had a sweet tooth, I was eating desserts and ice cream. Needless to say, I had gained weight in the last three years, (bummer). Now I had to re-evaluate what I was doing and get back on track. Luckily, I knew how to do this.
First, I had to detox and clean out my gut. Detoxing consists of eliminating problem foods and drinking about 64 ounces of water each day. Eliminating coffee and alcohol during detox is necessary.
Detoxification depends on including specific nutrients and amino acids in your diet because the process the body uses to deactivate and remove toxins is complex.
As we age (I am in my mid-seventies), the body can become depleted so deep nutrition cannot be overemphasized. Elimination of toxic chemicals is impaired when protein is low; so high-quality animal protein is essential: Pastured eggs, wild Alaskan salmon, grass-fed meat and pastured whey powder.
When detoxing, a high-fiber diet, with lots of cruciferous vegetables is essential and will drive toxins out of the body. Antioxidants are also paramount for the entire detox process. From a nutritional standpoint a person must be consuming phytonutrients, vitamins, and minerals. Dietary deficiencies can inhibit detoxification pathways so it’s important to supplement with selenium, magnesium, vitamin B2, B3, B6 and B12, glutathione, zinc, and vitamin C. It’s important to get vitamin and mineral levels checked by your physician.
Organic foods to assist with detoxing:
Dandelion Greens-liver & bowel detox
Beets and Beet Greens-antioxidant, source of folate
Lemon Zest, rind and juice-detox of heavy metals
Chlorella-chelates heavy metals, protective of liver
Chlorophyll-binds toxins in the gut, encourages elimination
Broccoli Sprouts-removes toxins and pollutants
Cruciferous vegetables-broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts
Milk Thistle-detox & inhibits inflammation
Globe artichokes-antioxidant
When recovering from any allergic reaction or illness, such as cancer, COVID, or an auto-immune disease, its wise to consider how toxins may be impeding your recovery. Getting tested for allergies, and then following a detox regime is a highly recommended step to recovery. It may necessitate a permanent toxic-free lifestyle change.