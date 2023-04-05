Staff Writer
The next community sing-along event takes place tonight, April 5 at 6 p.m. at The Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City sponsored by Foundry Sings.
Learn the harmonies of “Wagon Wheel,” a hit from The Old Crow Medicine Show made even more popular when Darius Rucker made it a country music favorite.
Anyone who is interested in coming together to learn the song under the direction of Nevada
Union High School/Seven Hills Middle School Choral director Rod Baggett is welcome, regardless of singing ability.
Since 2018, The Foundry Sings has been bringing singers of all levels, from professional to karaoke to those who only sing in the shower together, according to Baggett.
You do not have to know how to sing or read music to participate.
“While some who attend already consider themselves to be singers, there are many who have never been in a choir or had any kind of organized singing experience,” Baggett said.
After teaching each attendee the vocal arrangement, the group works to bring the composition to life. At the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then professionally recorded and put online.
The feeling of accomplishment, camaraderie and pride is palpable. Past performed songs include, “Don’t Stop Believin,” “Rocketman,” “A Little Help From My Friends,” “Teach Your Children,” as well as many others.
“Over the years we have specifically chosen songs that either have lots of harmonies already built in or they easily lend themselves to adding harmony,” Baggett said.
Members of the four person band Harmony Happens will be on hand to assist with vocal styling and Jonathan Meredith will be playing guitar to accompany the community of singers.
Adding to the vibe and the sound is the ambiance of the Stone Hall, which provides rich acoustics to the vocal performance.
“A vibrant energy is created between us when we sing together in harmony,” said Baggett. “Singing your part in a choir and hearing how the different vocal layers blend with one another is a musical phenomenon we all deserve to experience.”
The goal of The Foundry Sings is to bring people of all ages and singing levels together under one roof to share in the power of song.
The Foundry Sings is inspired by the popular Choir! Choir! Choir!, a weekly drop-in singing event based in Toronto, Canada, which has attracted professional musicians such as Rufus Wainwright to sing with the group.
Food and drink are available for purchase in the Foundry lobby. For more information go to The Miners Foundry Cultural Center or contact David Lloyd by email at david@minersfoundry.org.