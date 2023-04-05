Foundry Sings presents another community sing-along with director Rod Baggett and the band members from Harmony Happens at 6 p.m. tonight at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in 325 Spring Street in Nevada City. The country hit song ““Wagon Wheel” will be performed and at the end of the evening, after a few practices, everyone comes together to sing the song, which is then professionally recorded and made published online.