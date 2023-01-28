Overnight lows in the Grass Valley/Nevada City region are forecast to drop down to 28 degrees Sunday night and 29 degrees Monday, prompting Nevada County officials, Sierra Roots and HOME Team workers to host a cold weather shelter at the Veterans Hall (lower level), 415 North Pine Street in Nevada City.
The shelter will open at 4:30 p.m. each night and accept guests until 8 p.m.. The shelter will close at 7:30 a.m. the next morning.
With Sierra Roots leading the overall efforts, the Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees.
Hospitality House will provide Homeless Access Transportation to and from the sheltering location.
If you see or know someone experiencing homelessness or have concerns about unhoused individuals, contact the HOME Team by phoning (530) 470-2686 or email: home@nevadacountyca.gov.
Cold weather shelters are opened at the direction of the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services when temperatures are forecasted to be at or below 30 degrees, for a period of five hours or more overnight or if temperatures in Nevada City are below 32 degrees, for five or more hours overnight, with snow on the ground. If there is a winter snow storm warning for Western Nevada County for elevations at or below 3,000 feet, shelters will open.
Community members wishing to learn more about volunteer opportunities to support non-profit organizations working on homelessness can visit the Better Together Volunteer Hub at volunteerhub.connectingpoint.org/bettertogether.
Sierra Roots also works with the homeless and welcomes volunteers who are committed to helping people meet their needs by securing safe homes and progressing in health and self-reliance. For more information about Sierra Roots, visit http://www.sierraroots.org/.