Don’t be alarmed — photographers will be taking photos in neighborhoods, parks and scenic spots around Nevada City and Grass Valley during the week of Feb. 3 — 11 as part of a photography challenge sponsored by the Nevada County Camera Club.
“If you see photographers in your neighborhood at odd hours during February 3-11, chances are they are participating in this challenge,” explained Kathy Triolo, Chair of “Creative Visions — A Photo Challenge” exhibit.
“All photographers will be carrying identification and a photo challenge card.
Please feel free to ask them for their credentials if you are concerned,” continued Triolo.
For this event, photographers are encouraged to be more imaginative; to try new techniques and to find new perspectives. Using early morning or evening light, creating composite photos and creating multiple exposures are all encouraged according to the club.
“This is the 5th year we have conducted the competition to encourage members to expand their creativity while capturing the many moods of Nevada County,” Triolo said.
The resulting photos will then be exhibited and judged by local professional photographers. The exhibit will be hosted by Courtyard Suites in Grass Valley from April 1 — 30 as a part of Photography Month, a region-wide celebration of photographic art reaching across communities and bringing people together. It was initiated by Viewpoint Photographic Art Center in Sacramento according to Ann Westling, photographer and event organizer.
For More Information on Nevada County Camera Club go to http://www.nccameraclub.com. For information about Courtyard Suites go to http://www.gvcourtyardsuites.com/. For more information about Photography Month: photomonthsacramento.org.