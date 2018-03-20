 The spring 2018 issue of Nevada County Cannabis is available now! | TheUnion.com

The spring issue of the biannual Nevada County Cannabis publication is available at newsstands around town as well as by clicking HERE.

This issue focused on the question “so it’s legal…now what?”

Also included is a rundown of the positions of local political candidates about cannabis and its place in Nevada County, told in their own words.

 