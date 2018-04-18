STATEMENT: Lt. Governor Newsom on DOJ’s marijuana policy reversal
April 18, 2018
SACRAMENTO – California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom, author and lead proponent of California’s Proposition 64 to legalize and regulate adult-use marijuana, issued the following statement following confirmation by the U.S. Department of Justice that the federal government will abandon efforts to crack down on legal marijuana operations:
“The war on marijuana has been an abject failure and so has Jeff Sessions’ latest attempt to revive it. Today’s climb down is recognition that Proposition 64 is smart policy that offers a template for the nation to follow.
“We cannot rest on today’s victory. The Trump administration has still shown no desire to work in partnership with states that have legalized recreational cannabis for adult use in a way allows good actors to participate in a legal banking system. We must continue pressing for change.”
Background –
The Los Angeles Times reports that the Trump administration is abandoning a threat by Attorney General Sessions to crack down on recreational marijuana in states where it is legal through rescinding an Obama-era policy. The U.S. Senator from Colorado announced, and the Trump Administration subsequently confirmed, that the White House will support a federalism-based legislative solution.
