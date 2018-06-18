El Dorado County committee to discuss possible ballot questions on cannabis
June 18, 2018
The Sierra Sun reports that El Dorado County officials will meet Tuesday, June 19, to discuss cannabis-related questions that could appear on the November ballot.
The full Board of Supervisors is tentatively planning on considering the questions at its July 17 meeting. Should supervisors move to place the questions on the ballot, voters could potentially open the county to recreational and commercial cannabis businesses.
Read the full story HERE.
