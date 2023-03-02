Staff Writer
Power outages that last for days can have a severe effect on local business operations, and some businesses may never recover.
In particular, Jesse Hopper hasn’t slept in two days. He worries that his business, Grass Valley Pasty Co., will not survive the losses.
Grass Valley Pasty is located on the corner of S. Auburn Street and E. Main Street, at the center of downtown and is currently operating on minimal electricity due to PG&E
Brownouts.
According to Hopper the brownouts don’t provide enough to operate his freezers, and— have hindered his operation. He has been waiting for some indication or timeline for when power will be fully restored.
“We don’t know what to do. If they said it’s going to be off for a week, I would have immediately taken everything to a different location and frozen everything, but I sit here waiting for the power to come back on so I can call my employees and say, ‘come to work. You have a job.’” Hopper said. “They might not have a job all week. They might not come back.”
The frustration that businesses experience is mainly due to the lack of information about the progress, or the lack of progress, that PG&E is making. It makes planning impossible.
“One day, fine. Two, three days, no way. It’s been since 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday night… so Wednesday and now Thursday,” Hopper said. “Nobody’s telling us anything. If somebody were to say, ‘Hey, the power’s going to be out for three days, or this is what happened,’ or anything besides some makeshift website post that says they can’t get to the spot that needs to be fixed. What are we paying for? Figure it out!”
Ironically, Hopper said he has a PG&E bill due in two days. He is throwing out food and is worried about his employees.
“I don’t think they understand the seriousness of the situation. You don’t have power at your house, that’s one thing; you don’t have power at your business, you can’t fix that,” Hopper said. “We’ve lost $5,000 — $7,000 already.”
Restaurants in particular find it hard to recover from power losses and brownouts. Generators are expensive, noisy and are only allowed with a permit in Nevada County, according to Hopper. Adding the cost of fuel for the generator, and now businesses are increasing their costs.
When the Grass Valley Pasty Co. was established four years ago, they were under the impression that because they were on the same grid as City Hall and the police station, that power outages were unlikely.
The pandemic, fires, power outages, brownouts all make it difficult to stay in business.
“We started this thing four years ago. I put all my money into it. Haven’t made a dollar back. I just keep working, working, working, working. We’ve had pandemics and fires, and power outages. I mean what do you do? At some point I have to think, this isn’t working. I hate to do that because it’s an institution in this town,” Hopper said. “People are going to be upset. I’m going to be that failure — pasty guy — because of PG&E… Any profit we get goes right back to PG&E.”
A few years ago power was shut off. Restaurants were renting freezer trucks and banding together sharing the freezer space. They were just trying to survive. A lot of them didn’t, according to Hopper.
“June over at Diego’s [at 217 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley] she’s always been a savior. She told me today, ‘Anything you have, bring it over. Sell your pasties here. Whatever you have to do.’ She’s a saint. She’ll do anything to help us. She wants to see us survive. To be totally honest, I’m [effing] over it,” Hopper said.
The lack of information as to the length of the power outages or brownouts in the case of the Pasty Co. fuels the frustration. Managing the logistics of the operation and calculating how to restart is a concern.
“We haven’t had any kind of assistance from anywhere. No relief from anywhere,” Hopper said. “I’ve heard stories about PG&E knocking off half of the bill. Of public assistance giving people astronomical amounts of money to stay in business. The only thing we’ve got, is the city helped pay for our water bill once.”
Hopper says businesses should be a priority because people depend on income, employment and the service. He says that PG&E will still make him pay his bill and he doesn’t get any kind of prorate for the power brown out that doesn’t allow him to plan for recovery.
“I don’t want to go out of business. I just want to work… When this happens I can’t do anything. I’m dying inside,” Hopper said. “How do I restart it? Maybe we can save it.”