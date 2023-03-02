Join us Wednesday evening, March 15th, at the Madelyn Helling Library Community Room. We will celebrate Women’s History Month with the fascinating history of Nevada County’s own Mamie Morrison, the trailblazing suffragist from Rough and Ready. Our presenter, Meg Curry, will introduce us to this notable woman. Her story epitomizes the independence, courage and “go to” spirit of all the women of Nevada County who fought vigorously for women’s rights.
Dinners are available by reservation and can be made on our website at www.bpwnevadacounty.org. Program Only need not reserve. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., dinner served at 5:30, program starts at 6:00. All are welcome.
Our mission is to advocate, support and promote equity for women in all aspects of their lives. We offer Encouragement Awards and Academic Scholarships to women returning to school or in certification programs to better their working opportunities. Donations are always needed and very much appreciated. To donate or to apply for an Award or Scholarship, visit our website at www.bpwnevadacounty.org.