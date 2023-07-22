Births, July 16 - 18, 2023 The Union Staff Jul 22, 2023 12 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sierra Nevada Memorial HospitalSargenti and Mannion: A boy was born to A. Sargenti and J. Mannion.Warmerdam: A girl was born to Chelsy and Sam Warmerdam.Sartori and Pesci: A boy was born to Jamie Sartori and Marc Pesci. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local Events Live Coverage From The Newsroom Live scanner feed here:Your browser does not support iFrames.