Staff Writer
It seems to be the best of both worlds, combining academic rigor with programs that encourage deliberate self reflection and self care. High-achieving students are sometimes plagued with worry or stress that can undo their talents and hard work.
“I know students who are driven with the pressure to achieve and meet high academic standards. It is demanding for a teen to take on the workload of a college class. They need a social, emotional check in,” said Tyler Smith, a physical education teacher at Ghidotti Early College High School in Grass Valley.
Achievement is a priority for the students at Ghidotti Early College High School, and that shouldn’t be a surprise. In order to be accepted into the Ghidotti program, a student must first pass the bar on an application process that includes standardized test scores and other measures of academic achievement, letters of recommendation and a personal essay. A district-wide recruitment program begins in the eighth grade.
“Students chosen must have ‘at grade level scores’ and we target first-generation college students,” said Smith, meaning students must meet California courses standards.
The access to Sierra College classes is the main reason students are drawn to Ghidotti, and because the high school shares the campus with the community college, students attend college classes with adults from the area who may be raising a family, advancing their own careers, and on their way to earning a degree. With this immersion into the college environment, students acquire maturity, time management skills and respect for their instructors and classmates.
“Being able to take all those classes and graduating high school with 50-60 college credits is pretty great,” Jasper Franklin-Follansbee, a junior at Ghidotti, said. “We also have great staff. It’s a small school so everyone knows everyone.”
In the future, Franklin-Follansbee wants to pursue the fine arts.
“It doesn’t make much money, but something like that would be great. Industrial design. I like the creative process where I can use my hands,” Franklin-Follansbee said.
Ghidotti students may be dual enrolled in a maximum of 11 college units each semester. Students begin with more high school and fewer college courses and then this shifts as the years progress, according to Dominie Wilhite, the school’s counselor/intervention coordinator.
“Saving money and getting ahead of the game with post-secondary education options is the key,” Smith said.
In addition to their academic courses, students at Ghidotti are also required to take a Phoenix class to guide them through career exploration, college application process, social/emotional reflection and self care.
“We have a class called Phoenix. It’s about post secondary planning, college and all that, but it’s about exploring your interests, social emotional learning: who you are, what you want, where you want to be, and how you’re going to get there,” said Julia Barbieri, a junior at Ghidotti who also plays on the girls basketball and volleyball teams.
“These classes were developed by Ghidotti staff to meet the needs of our students. Phoenix classes are where we also teach the career readiness curriculum ‘Get Focused, Stay Focused,’ which is a district-wide initiative that helps students develop a personalized 10-year plan. Some of the topics covered in these classes include, but are not limited to, executive functioning skills, bullying prevention, teen mental health and suicide prevention, PSAT, community service, mindfulness, substance abuse, and healthy relationships,” Ghidotti Principal Stacy Clement said.
College and career exploration is complemented by the opportunities students at Ghidotti have sharing a campus with Sierra College. Ghidotti does not have many electives because of its small population of around 160 students, but taking courses at the college level helps students make up their minds about what they want to do.
Barbieri explained how she was interested in forensics and criminal justice until she took some of the classes.
“Another advantage of the career and college classes we take is that I wanted to go into criminology, so I took a few criminal justice classes and didn’t realize how gruesome it was, and that I didn’t really like it that much. Now I’m going more of a math and science route,” Barbieri said.
The Phoenix curriculum is like a pacing guide to a student’s future and helps students reflect on their own growth.
Maddux Eckerling, a senior said, “I will be studying sociology and then I will move on to get my masters in social work and then my goal is to go on to policy advocacy. And community organizing, which is similar to what I have been able to practice here at Ghidotti.”
The students had gratitude for the guidance they were given combined with seriousness about their academic challenge that Ghidotti offers.
“I am the ASB president and the leader of two clubs. I’m on site council and LCAP and all these different things that I’m able to do that have sparked my passions for community organizing, and activism, and helping others, which is enforcing my passions to do the things I want to do for the rest of my life,” Eckerling said.
Eckerling recently organized a day of discussion, activity, and lessons that connected students to one another in a supportive and safe environment that he and his club, Bring Change to Mind, proposed to the teachers and administration. The goal of the club is to reduce and end stigma around mental health. Because students don’t take classes on Fridays, students were allowed this time, according to Eckerling.
With a primary focus on rigorous academics, another student, Moshe Childs, who plans on becoming a nurse, said the availability of sports teams and competition at Ghidotti have been important to him. Playing basketball and volleyball this year, Childs said it gives him a break from the stress of all the homework. He can learn in a different way, see other schools during competition and shake hands with students from outside the area.
Childs said he originally liked the idea that Ghidotti targets students who may be the first generation in their family to attend college. Childs is currently enrolled in statistics and an English class at Sierra College and said the homework can be stressful.
“I am grateful to Coach Smith, the basketball coach and athletic director, for creating the sports here at Ghidotti. I wouldn’t be here without it.” Childs said.
Smith brought the sports program to Ghidotti five years ago and at Ghidotti, the goal is to teach kids to be well-rounded individuals.
“With sports included in the school, the students can cheer on their classmates, enjoy traditions like Homecoming and rallies, enjoy those teenage feelings and build skills to learn how to take a break from the intense desire to achieve academically,” Smith said.
Ghidotti Early College High School is located at 250 Sierra College Dr. in Grass Valley. For more information, call 530-274-5270.