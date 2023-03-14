A ruthless approach to getting your house in order will be comforting once you get moving. Give away items that can benefit someone in need. Get involved in your community. Address issues that make you angry, and strive for financial security.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Put your energy where it counts. Plan your strategy from beginning to end to avoid setbacks or surprises. A financial gain or change in how you handle money matters will increase your options.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look inward and consider the changes you want and how to achieve your goal. A secretive approach will help ward off any interference and give you time to investigate the possibilities.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Connect with people who can offer as much as you can. Don't disguise your intentions. Be precise about your needs and be ready to move on if you can't agree with someone.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Hide in a secure spot and avoid conflict. Take time to decide what you want before you let others pressure you to fall in line. Personal growth will lead to financial gain.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Talks, lectures and new beginnings are apparent. Refuse to let someone dominate your time. Step into the fast lane and travel in a direction that offers hope.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A change of scenery is encouraged. Personal growth, physical improvements or rethinking the way forward will bring you closer to feeling happy and content. A kind word will be welcome.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Make your life more meaningful by being precise about what you want. Handle a proposal that comes from the heart with sensitivity and goodwill. Articulate what you are willing to do to keep the peace and make things happen.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make security your top priority. Protect against unwanted change or others trying to monopolize your time. Someone looking for an excuse will pretend to misconstrue you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Put distress or anger aside and shoot for the stars. Look at the bright side of your situation, and you'll discover how to get what you desire. Don't limit what you can do.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Too much of anything will weigh you down. Discarding what you no longer need will lead to positive lifestyle changes. Put a budget in place that helps you maintain the status quo.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep an open mind, but don't give in to pressure. Go about your business and offer others the freedom to do as they please. The less friction there is, the easier it is to get things done your way.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Misinformation will disrupt your personal life. Confirm any information about your residence, living arrangements or relationships with friends, family or your loved ones.