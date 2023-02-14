Staff Writer
Even from a young age, Richard Carson’s creative spirit gravitated toward anything creative and now, at 58 years old, he has relocated from upstate New York to downtown Nevada City to open a gallery at 315 Commercial Street.
The gallery is full of artwork that tells his story including mixed media, woodcut prints, stained glass and inlaid vintage wood among other pieces.
Glass blowing out of his old Victorian home and studio in New York gradually led to creating stained glass windows that captured the fragility of glass and the strength of the metal.
“I started mixing the glass with metal. I thought the contrast of the two was interesting … I would cut the shape out of metal, then cut the glass and solder the glass to the metal. It’s kind of a negative space and a positive space. When you put it in the window all you see is the glass,” Carson said.
The contrast of opposite is a recurring theme with other mediums Carson works with.
“I used to take old barns down on the East Coast,” Carson said. “I would take the barn apart and I’d put it back together. Turn it into something else. I do a lot of inlaid work. Now I seem to be doing that with the paper as well.”
Pointing to a bench with a geometrical design that appears three-dimensional, Carson explained how the bench originated from three separate barns: one white barn, one gray barn and one brown barn.
Carson explained his ideas of deconstruction and construction when working with wood and later incorporating paper saying each one is an individual piece and takes a lot of time.
He showed me the wings of a dove with each wing inlaid with feathered wood from different old barns. The pieces are cut on a diagonal to give the pieces a feeling of a feather.
Carson used an analogy to explain his process.
“I was a chef for a while. You take the onion, or a carrot, and cut it up into small pieces; you deconstruct and then you construct. I would take the barn apart and I’d put it back together. Turn it into something else. I seem to be doing that with the paper as well,” Carson said.
Carson and his son, Zarac, moved out to Truckee about three years ago and when working, he would always listen to music, so the work and the music blended somehow. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he started incorporating words and designs with inlays of paper, similar to the inlays of wood he worked on before.
“Most of what I’m using is music books for the 20’s and 30’s and I never know what I’m going to get; it makes it interesting. It engages you. Easy to interpret,” Carson said.
The words have a positive message, but with a twist of humor that prevents them from being cliché or sappy. Carson plays with phrases such as “wage peace,” “don’t believe everything you think,” and “beYOUtiful.”
The word messages in Carson’s mixed media creations are fresh but familiar. The lettering is stacked in such a clever manner to make one think of Robert Indiana’s oversized pop art sculpture “Love” that you may see in a big city plaza.
“The power of words, the power of positivity out to the world. It’s for everybody. I’ve gone into galleries myself, and I’m 58 now, and I feel intimidated when I go in. I don’t understand it. This is a crossover to graffiti, where you can understand it. It’s all positive,” Carson said.
Carson also creates prints from carved woodblocks that are painted with ink and pressed onto paper. He cuts out the negative space that adds another dimension to the work.
“I’m very into the negatives and the positives together…deconstruction and construction seems to be a recurring theme…inlaid wood but with paper…fragility and strength,” Carson said throughout.
All his mixed mediums work together with strong images: modern and vintage, the eagle and the horse, the mother bird in the nest, the pixelated rose, and the inlaid wooden fish bench.
The messages are powerful and beautiful, and some evolve like a diary from the life of the artist.
“It’s funny what comes out. There are pieces that I’ll look back at and think what was I going through?” Carson said.
Carson does not sign his work until it sells. Then it is finally complete, off to a life of its own.
It is a bittersweet feeling for Carson when he watches a work leave the gallery, he said, “I’m always glad when somebody likes it.”
Carson and his family found Nevada City during a visit for Victorian Christmas celebrations. He said they fell in love with it. And now his gallery on 315 Commercial Street, Nevada City is full of positivity and creativity.
“To find a place like this, it felt like it was supposed to be,” Carson said.