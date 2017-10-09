Multiple fires burning in Nevada County (VIDEO)

UPDATE (7:46 a.m.) — Aftermath of McCourtney Fire near Polaris Drive. Staff Writer Liz Kellar reports one house and one residential trailer destroyed.

UPDATE (7:28 a.m.) — Updated evacuation map for Lobo Fire released by Nevada County OES.

UPDATE (7:13 a.m.) — Dr. Louise Johnson posted via Facebook: Due to transportation interruption and evacuations because of the Lobo and McCourtney fires, all schools in the Nevada Joint Union High School District are closed today, October 9, 2017. We will update you as we know more. Be safe and take care of your families.

UPDATE (7:11 a.m.) — Grass Valley Police reports Grass Valley and Nevada City school will be closed due to the fires.

UPDATE (7:07 a.m.) — Cal Fire NEU estimates acres burnt by Lobo Fire to be at 500 with 0% containment. Between 7,000-8,000 homes threatened. Lake Wildwood evacuated.

UPDATE: Two major fires burning in western Nevada County. The Lobo Fire has burned through hundreds of acres in the Bitney Springs Road, Rough and Ready and Penn Valley areas, with evacuations ordered throughout — including Lake Wildwood. The McCourtney Fire has burned through an estimated 300 acres south of the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

UPDATE: (from Nevada County Sheriff’s Office): McCourtney Fire Update: The fire is approximately 300 acres with multiple homes threatened. The east side of the fire is along Auburn Rd., with the west side of the fire at at McCourtney Rd. The fire goes north in the area of Orion Rd. and Bonnie View Way. The fire is just south of Polaris with active fires near Scotts Dr. off of Thoroughbred Loop. The fire is currently heading south towards Hidden Valley.

Thank you to Grass Valley Police Department for assisting us with the incident (and other calls for service) and good luck to CAL FIRE, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Penn Valley Fire Protection District, Peardale Chicago Park Fire and any other fire department being deployed to the area. There are also major fires in Butte County and Yuba County. Good luck to those areas and we hope everybody stays safe. Evacuation Shelter is set up at First Baptist Church at 1866 Ridge Rd. in Grass Valley, CA across from Nevada Union High School.

UPDATE: 1:15 a.m. — Fires whipped by high winds were burning in multiple areas just outside Grass Valley as of 1 a.m. Monday.

One fire that started off McCourtney Road near the fairgrounds at approximately 11:45 p.m. Sunday is prompting multiple evacuations.

The fire was initially reported on Orion Way and was spreading quickly with several structures reported to be on fire.

At about 12:30 a.m., a large tree was reported to have fallen across Indian Springs Road near Spenceville Road, blocking that route for potential evacuations. Polaris Drive, Paddock Lane and Allison Ditch Road were being evacuated as of 1:15 a.m., with multiple law enforcement officers going door to door in some places.

An evacuation center was expected to be opened at First Baptist Church across from Nevada Union High School, at 1866 Ridge Road.

