Authorities: Red Bluff man leads police on car chase that ends in Nevada County

A Red Bluff man who fired shots during a Tehama County incident on Tuesday fled to Nevada County in his truck, leading authorities on a chase that ended with his vehicle upside down in the Tyler Foote Crossing Road area, authorities said.

Ian Michael Gonzales, 35, is the suspect in the shooting and chase that ended around 3:15 p.m., said Yvette Borden, a lieutenant with the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase stemmed from an 8:30 a.m. domestic incident in Tehama County that authorities first thought was an active shooter. They later learned that the suspect, identified as Gonzales, had shot a handgun and long rifle. No one was struck, Borden said.

Gonzales then left in a green Ford F250. Sheriff’s officials notified local media, sending them a mugshot and picture of a F250, out of concern for Gonzales’ agitated state, the lieutenant added.

It’s unknown when deputies spotted Gonzales’ vehicle and began chasing it. Yuba County authorities said the chase passed through their area. Nevada County dispatchers said around 2:15 p.m. that the F250 was traveling east on Highway 20.

Officers followed the truck north on Highway 49 and then onto North Bloomfield Road. It traveled to Grizzly Hill Road, winding its way to Tyler Foote Crossing and Oak Tree roads before returning to Highway 49.

The truck went south and turned onto Tyler Foote Crossing again. The chase ended in the area of Ananda Way when it flipped upside down.