Walk the red carpet in style at Dancing with our Stars

We don't get many opportunities to go all out and dress up here in western Nevada County, so The Center for the Arts fifth annual Dancing with our Stars is the perfect opportunity to get your best formal wear out of the back of the closet and glam it up for an evening.

All guests at the event have the opportunity join the fun as stars for the pre-show. Channel your inner celebrity and walk the red carpet into the Veterans Hall, complete with paparazzi taking pictures and announcing each guest. The red carpet will be live streamed by NCTV and there will be announcers present from KNCO, with interviews about "who you are wearing" and other fun questions. Once inside, you can enjoy a tasty libation before the main event and have photos taken with the performers.

Don't have a gown to wear to the ball? No problem! Nevada County's Cinderella Project is sponsoring Dancing with our Stars this year, and will be lending dresses to anyone interested for a nominal cleaning fee. At their Red Carpet Boutique you can pick up an elegant dress at a low price to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to take part in the fun, just like the group does for local girls throughout western Nevada County.

What is the Cinderella Project?

The nonprofit Cinderella Project started in 2011 and has the simple mission of building self-esteem while making prom dreams come true. They do this by providing special occasion dresses and accessories free of charge to High School juniors and seniors so they may attend their Senior Ball or Prom. Students are referred to Cinderella Project by an adult who knows their circumstances would prevent them from attending the Prom.

A Fundraiser for Youth Arts

Dancing with our Stars is one of only two fundraisers that the Center for the Arts holds each year, since only 60% of the nonprofit's operating expenses is covered by ticket sales and the remaining 40% must be raised through memberships, donations, the Dancing with Our Stars event, and the annual Rock n' Bowl which takes place every October. The proceeds from this year's event helps fund many initiatives at The Center including The Center's youth arts programs, which have expanded in recent years and are an integral part of the mission and vision of Center for the Arts.

CFTA's youth programs include:

Circus Camp – Every summer children ages 8 to 14 come together to explore physical comedy, storytelling and creative expression through the ancient art of clowning. Additional physical acumen is gained through aerial instruction on bungees, silks, hoops and ropes culminating in a performance for family and peers.

In Your Own Words Teen Writing Workshop – Creative writing workshop geared towards teens. This program engages teens in both group interactions and one-on-one instruction.

Teen Songwriting and Performance Workshop – Participants learn to write a song with a professional musician and perform their compositions at the end of the week.

Paint Like the Masters – Professional instruction in segmented workshops teaching youth how to paint and draw using techniques of master artists. Participants exhibit their work in a gallery show at the end of the program.

Starz and WinterDance – These annual dance concerts performed each winter and spring showcase 100 local performers. 90% of the performers are under the age of 18. Participants get to perform their work in front of a live audience who would otherwise not have these performance opportunities.

Nevada County Performing Arts Guild (PAG) – In addition to the after school and summer workshops, The Center for the Arts supports the Performing Arts Guild (PAG) producing full-scale theater productions with all-child casts. PAG is the longest consecutive running theater company in Nevada County and produces three productions per year with over 60 youth participants. The Center underwrites the venue and provides marketing and box office support for these productions.

Student Performance Series – A new endeavor intended to build youth specific programming, The Center selects artists whose presentation meets the needs and desires of our community and offers artistic learning opportunities to fit into school curriculum in a fun and creative context. In 2016 schools were invited to performances of the Shanghai Acrobats and the Russian National Ballet Theater.

Family Fun Day– Quarterly Free program for families. Over 1400 children and adults attended the Family Fun Days throughout 2016. It allowed families who otherwise would not have access to the arts to participate in healthy, family-based arts activities. Recent Family Fun Day events have included a balloon artist, card and craft projects, face painting, a day of entertainment which included The Amazing Bubble Man, Secret Agent 23 Skidoo – a 2017 Grammy recipient, Air Aligned with youth performers, and more.

So on August 26, walk the red carpet in your finest attire with your head held high, knowing that your fun is helping to ensure that our local budding artists have a place to learn, grow, and spread their wings. And then enjoy the show!