Nevada County Certified Growers’ Market Open through Thanksgiving

Summer is over, but you can still enjoy farmers markets twice a week for quite some time.

a week for quite some time. Nevada County Certified Growers Market (NCCGM), which has been in operation for over 30 years, is a coalition of more than 60 individual vendors that include farmers, crafters, bakeries, and more. 50% of the vendors are certified growers; a state requirement.

Every week you will find a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, grass-fed meats, plant starts, eggs, honey, nursery stock, olive oil, and hand-crafted breads (including gluten-free options) produced by dedicated growers. Artisans and crafters provide unique quality items, as well, and there is always something different and unexpected being offered, like Ajay's Montana Banana Beef Jerky, who are new to the market this year and offer gourmet beef jerky and gourmet beef sticks in three flavors.

A popular attraction at the market is Sierra Rizing, a small independently owned bakery that brings breads, pastries, pies, and more to the Growers Markets and often sell out by the end of the market (so make sure to get there early!) Another favorite is Guzzetti's Indian Cuisine, coming from Chico, where you can sample a wide variety of sauces and chutneys with their fantastic naan bread, or pick up some samosas to enjoy while you are browsing the market.

If you live in Penn Valley, you're in luck! There is a market at Western Gateway Park every Thursday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with everything you want and need from our local farmers and ranchers. Some of those farms are located within walking distance of the market; you can't get much more local than that!

Of course, the Saturday market at the historic North Star House property in Grass Valley is always a community favorite. Taking place every week from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the North Star market offers a great atmosphere to spend a couple hours as a family perusing the many options, trying different seasonal fruits and vegetables, and even creating a work of art to take home. Twice monthly, different free art projects are offered to children in the shade of the North Star House patio. The first Saturday of the month, nationally-recognized watercolor artist Mim Meakin offers a different project every month for the kids to take home and display. The third Saturday of the month, welder and metal artist Jerry LeFerriere helps each child create a piece of metal art that they get to bring home and cherish. There is always live music to enjoy at this market, as well. You can grab a muffin from Sierra Rizing bakery, or a breakfast burrito or burger from Family Friendly Farms, and sit in the shade of the old oak tree enjoying your meal and listening to some exceptional acoustic bands of different genres.

But the best reason to go to any NCCGM, of course, is the fresh, delicious food that you can buy from local growers, supporting small family farmers that live within 120 miles of Grass Valley and helping the local economy. Also, all market vendors accept EBT, WIC, and market money, so you can get more nutrition for your money, and support local farmers at the same time.

In addition to the produce and meats, vendors have made from scratch baked goods, olive oil, fresh fish, truffles, and so much more. Some of the craft items offered include handmade pottery, woodworking items, soap and body products, gourmet cake mixes, and metal art.

So head out to one of our local farmers markets and take pride in the fact that your delicious, fresh meal was made from ingredients grown practically in your own backyard. For more information, visit thegrowersmarket.com.