National Lights On Afterschool & NEO Youth Center Open House

Celebrate local youth during the national event Lights On Afterschool, Oct. 26, 2017, 5-7:30 p.m., at the NEO Youth Center in Grass Valley. Lights On Afterschool, is a nationwide event that aims to raise support and awareness for after school programs.

NEO, which stands for New Events and Opportunities, was founded in 2008 by two local youth. Their mission, to encourage healthy choices among peers by providing positive spaces to thrive. For the first six years, NEO acted as a pop-up youth center hosting over 80 events each year throughout the community.

The NEO Youth Center opened their doors March 2015 providing free after school programming, workshops, and events for teens and young adults ages 11-25 years old. Now, with a designated space located on Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley, NEO is able to provide positive activities for teens five days per week. The Youth Center just reached their 500th member and sees about 100 visits per week.

This fun and free Open House features guided tours of the Youth Center, live music, food, and more. Attendees will also hear from our local youth and teachers, meet city representatives and community members, and find out more about after school activities youth can participate in at the NEO Youth Center.

Keeping the lights on after school not only lights up a room full of activities, where conversations take place, passions are explored, and needs are met, but it lights up the lives of local youth and adds to the overall health and vitality of the community.

For more information on the event or the NEO Youth Center please visit http://www.ncneo.org or call 530-470-3869.