Kick off the Holiday Season at Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames

The air is getting cooler, the leaves are in their full glory, and every day gets a little shorter. It must be time to decorate for the holidays! Get ready for the season at Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames, your one stop shopping for all of your holiday decorating needs.

Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames will be holding their famous Holiday Open House from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, November 11, with demos, make-and-takes, special sales, raffles, and more. The store will have three crafting stations that will host nine different holiday demos or projects that will take 10-20 minutes to complete, and raffles every 15 minutes giving away everything from store gift cards to gift bags filled with coordinated merchandise and surprises. "We look at this as the most fun day of the year," said Josh McGovern, co-owner and manager of Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames. "There are so many people and such great energy at this event that it stokes the fire to get through the rest of the season."

To make the most of your Holiday Open House experience, stop by the store two weeks prior to the event for a special invitation with coupons for that day, and while you're there you can pick up a bag of the delicious popcorn that is given out Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to customers.

Origins of Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames in Grass Valley

In 1973, Craig McGovern, along with his young family, moved to Grass Valley from Anchorage, AK, to open a brand new Ben Franklin in Grass Valley with his brother Kirk. Their own father owned several Ben Franklin stores, and the young men wanted to start their own franchise in a business they already knew well. When they contacted the Ben Franklin corporate office and expressed their interest in opening a new store, they were given four locations to consider. After visiting them all, the brothers fell in love with Grass Valley and decided that this was where they wanted to live, work, and raise their families. "My grandfather told them that Grass Valley looked like a great place to live but a tough place to start a business," Josh, now grown and a partner in the business, recalled.

There's nothing like proving your parents wrong, and that's exactly what the McGovern brothers did. Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames recently celebrated their 44th anniversary in Grass Valley, and although Kirk is no longer involved, Craig still runs the thriving business with his son Josh. And they plan to remain for a very long time.

Ben Franklin Crafts & Frames is located at 598 Sutton Way in the Glenbrook Shopping Center. To learn more, and to view a full calendar of upcoming events and classes, visit benfranklin-crafts.com or call them at 530-273-1348.