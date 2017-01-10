Nevada County weather: Expect another 5 to 7 inches | TheUnion.com

Nevada County can expect another 5 to 7 inches of rain before the storm ends sometime Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said that 3.15 inches have fallen in Grass Valley from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 9.97 inches have fallen since 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Expect the heaviest showers today through early Wednesday. Thursday will bring showers that will taper off that night. Dry weather is forecast for Friday and the weekend.