Nevada County weather: Expect another 5 to 7 inches | TheUnion.com

Nevada County weather: Expect another 5 to 7 inches
January 10, 2017
Nevada County can expect another 5 to 7 inches of rain before the storm ends sometime Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS said that 3.15 inches have fallen in Grass Valley from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. A total of 9.97 inches have fallen since 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Expect the heaviest showers today through early Wednesday. Thursday will bring showers that will taper off that night. Dry weather is forecast for Friday and the weekend.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Main Headline
- Nevada County weather: Rivers rage, trees block roads as some go without power (VIDEO)
- Heavy rain flooding western Nevada County
- Nevada County weather: Expect another 5 to 7 inches
- Nevada County weather: More rain on the way (VIDEO)
- Nevada County crash: Vehicle falls into ditch at Highway 20, Pine Flat Way