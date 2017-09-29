UPDATE: Thousands of Comcast phone, Internet customers without service in Grass Valley

UPDATE at 11:25 a.m.:

Comcast officials say they’re working around the clock to restore Internet access, though they still have no estimated time when it’ll occur.

A crew working early Friday morning to relocate fiber because of a bridge construction project in Yuba City accidentally severed the line, leading to thousands of people losing Internet access, said Joan Hammel, senior director of external communications with the California Region.

Grass Valley and Nevada City are heavily impacted by the severed line. About 10,000 people still have no access, Hammel added.

“We’re slowly making our way, city by city,” she said. “We are working around the clock to get it fixed.”

Initially posted:

Recommended Stories For You

Thousands of Comcast customers in the Grass Valley area were without Internet and phone service Friday morning after a fiber cable was severed, the company said.

Some 8,000 people have lost Comcast phone service and 19,000 customers have lost connectivity to the Internet, a Comcast representative said.

Affected areas include Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley, Lake Wildwood, Rough and Ready and Marysville.

The problem appeared to stem from a fiber cut in the Marysville area, Comcast said.

Comcast at 7:15 a.m. had no estimate for when service would be restored, through a company representative expected it to last some time.