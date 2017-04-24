Sierra County authorities suspend search for missing aircraft | TheUnion.com

From a release:

As of 9:00pm on Sunday, April 23, 2017, the search for the missing aircraft and its passengers has been suspended pending any additional information as to its whereabouts.

If any member of the public has any information that may be beneficial to locating and identifying the aircraft we encourage you to contact our dispatch center at 530-289- 3700.

We would like to take this opportunity to extend our most sincere appreciation to the many agencies, to include our own Search and Rescue volunteer team, who provided resources over the past seven days to assist us with this highly extensive search.