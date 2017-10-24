Redding 13-year-old to defy cease-and-desist letter from Rep. Doug LaMalfa

Joshua Brown, a 13-year-old Redding boy, says he will not adhere to a cease-and-desist letter he and his parents received from Congressman Doug LaMalfa two months ago, according to a story by the Redding Record Searchlight.

In the Aug. 9 letter, the Browns were told to stop “all verbal communication, emails, text messages and office visits,” and that other contact would be “deemed harassment” and reported to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Brown told the Record Searchlight that the letter asking him to cease contact with LaMalfa’s Redding office is “probably unconstitutional.”

According to the Record Searchlight, the Browns said they've called the office several times, and sent emails but claim they are exercising their First Amendment rights and have made no physical or other threats on LaMalfa or his staff.

In May, Brown wrote a letter that ran in The Union titled “LaMalfa, you’re fired,” that called on Democrats to beat LaMalfa in the upcoming 2018 election.

LaMalfa, a Republican, has represented California’s first congressional district since 2013.